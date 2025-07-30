News
ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 5th Test at The Oval?
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 5th Test at The Oval?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 30, 2025
5 min read

The final fixture of the England vs India Test series will begin on July 31.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 5th Test at The Oval?

After some dramatic controversies and a scintillating effort from India to draw the fourth ENG vs IND Test match, these two sides will go head-to-head for a final time in the five-match series on the fifth fixture, starting on July 31. The exciting clash will unfold at The Oval Stadium in London. Fans will find out the ENG vs IND live streaming details for the fifth and final Test here.

Currently, the score line of this series stands at 2-1 in favour of England. The hosts would look to claim the five-match series in the upcoming fixture in London, which they came close to but remained unfinished in Manchester. On the other hand, India have gained a massive boost in their spirit after the latest hard-earned draw from the jaws of defeat in the fourth Test. This will be a must-win match for the young Indian squad to level the Test series 2-2 to avoid a series defeat.

Previously, the visitors had also drawn the five-match series 2-2 when they last toured England in 2022. Notably, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming fixture after sustaining a toe fracture in the previous match. Pacer Jamie Overton has also received a call-up in the England squad for the final fixture of the red-ball series.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 5th Test in India?

Fans in India can watch ENG vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).
The ENG vs IND live telecast for the fourth Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network across multiple channels:

  • Sony Sports 1 (English)
  • Sony Sports 5
  • Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)
  • Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu)

The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch 5th Test in UK?

In the UK, the IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, including Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket HD. Live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Cricket fans in select territories can also watch the match for free on ICC.tv.

IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Schedule

  • 1st Test: Leeds, June 20
  • 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2
  • 3rd Test: London, July 10
  • 4th Test: Manchester, July 23
  • 5th Test: London, July 31

ENG vs IND Test Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson.

India: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ:

FAQs: IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will ENG vs IND 5th Test match take place?

The fifth Test between England and India will kick off at The Oval Stadium in London. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK), following the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming in India?

ENG vs IND live streaming for the fifth Test is available on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK and for free on ICC.tv in selected territories.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 5th Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2025 is available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) and DD Sports (Free Dish).

Is IND vs ENG live streaming available for free?

Yes, free live streaming is available on ICC.tv in selected territories. In India, streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription.

What time does IND vs ENG 5th Test start in the UK?

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time in the UK.

Which Sony Sports channels will broadcast ENG vs IND 5th Test in India?

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) will provide the live telecast.

How to watch ENG vs IND 5th Test live streaming on mobile?

Viewers can watch live streaming on the JioHotstar app (India) and the Sky Go app (UK).

Is there live commentary available for IND vs ENG 5th Test?

Yes, live commentary is available on JioHotstarSony Sports Network, and Sky Sports.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 live streaming?

Fans can watch England vs India Day 1 live streaming on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK, and ICC.tv in selected countries.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND Live Streaming
England
England vs India
India
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

