ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

The much-awaited England vs India Test series begins on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, marking the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. As fans gear up for the blockbuster contest, many are searching for ENG vs IND live streaming and where to watch ENG vs IND 1st Test online and on TV.

India step into a new era in Test cricket, led by Shubman Gill, after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also absent from the squad. The young side will be aiming for their first Test series win in England since 2007.

England face a few injury concerns but will look to capitalise on home advantage. India, meanwhile, will manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload carefully, with the premier fast bowler expected to play only three Tests after his recent back injury during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The previous England vs India series in 2022 ended 2-2, with India producing memorable victories in the second and fourth Tests. This time, with a new captain, fresh faces, and WTC points on the line, the ENG vs IND 2025 WTC Test series promises top-quality cricket.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 1st Test in India

Fans in India can watch ENG vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

The ENG vs IND live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network across multiple channels:

Sony Sports 1 (English)

Sony Sports 5

Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)

Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu)

The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 1st Test in UK

In the UK, the ENG vs IND live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, including Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket HD. Live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Cricket fans in select territories can also watch the match for free on ICC.tv.

ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series Schedule

1st Test: Leeds, June 20

Leeds, June 20 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2

Birmingham, July 2 3rd Test: London, July 10

London, July 10 4th Test: Manchester, July 23

Manchester, July 23 5th Test: London, July 31

ENG vs IND Test Squads

England:

Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton.

India:

Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.

FAQs: ENG vs IND Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will ENG vs IND 1st Test match take place?

The 1st Test between England and India starts at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 1st Test Live Streaming in India?

ENG vs IND live streaming will be available on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in UK, and for free on ICC.tv in selected territories.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 1st Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) and DD Sports (Free Dish).

Is ENG vs IND live streaming available for free?

Yes, free live streaming is available on ICC.tv for selected territories. In India, streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription.

What time does ENG vs IND 1st Test start in the UK?

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time in the UK.

Which Sony Sports channels will broadcast ENG vs IND 1st Test in India?

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

How to watch ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming on mobile?

You can watch live streaming on the JioHotstar app (India) and Sky Go app (UK).

Is there live commentary available for ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Yes, live commentary is available on JioHotstar, Sony Sports Network, and Sky Sports.

