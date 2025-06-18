News
ENG vs IND Test Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch 1st England vs India Test?
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND Test Squads, Schedule, And Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 3 min read

The series will commence on June 20.

ENG vs IND Test Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch 1st England vs India Test?

England are set to host India for a long five-match Test series, starting on June 20, in Leeds. The hosts are suffering from a few injury concerns in their camp ahead of the home series. On the other hand, the visitors are going to begin a new era in red-ball cricket with the young captain Shubman Gill. After the sudden Test retirements of the stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, this will be the first assignment of a completely new and young team on English soil. This series will also kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 for both of these teams.

The veteran Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also not been added to the squad. Moreover, Gill and Co. will miss the prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah at times, in this massive overseas challenge, as the bowler will feature in only three out of the five matches to better manage his workload. Earlier, the 31-year-old had sustained a back injury in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test, which sidelined him from participating in the action for a few months.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Previously, India had last won a Test series in England in 2007. Since then, they have lost three back-to-back tours of England by 4-0, 3-1 and 4-1, respectively. However, a spirited comeback from the bowling unit helped them win the second and fourth Test during the latest England tour in 2022. Eventually, India levelled the five-match series 2-2 under the leadership of Kohli.

Squads of England and India

England: Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ:

Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: Leeds, June 20
  • 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2
  • 3rd Test: London, July 10
  • 4th Test: Manchester, July 23
  • 5th Test: London, July 31

When will Eng vs Ind 1st Test match take place?

The first Test match between England and India will start at 3:30 PM IST, after the coin toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Streaming in India?

The England vs India 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar.

Where to watch Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the England vs India 1st Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
England vs India
India
India Test Tour of England
WTC 2025-27
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

joe root virat kohli test eng vs ind

‘Cricket Is Poorer Without..’: Joe Root Says He Will Be Missing Battles With Virat Kohli Ahead Test Series In England

Root and Kohli were considered part of the Fab Four modern batters
2:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
According to Saba Karim, KL Rahul, who has been around the setup for a while, should succeed Virat Kohli at No.4.

Former India Selector Wants This Batter To Replace Virat Kohli at No.4 in England Series

Saba Karim has come up with a new option for the No.4 slot.
10:44 am
Darpan Jain
virat kohli rohit sharma test retirement paras mhambrey india bowling coach comments eng vs ind test series

Former India Coaching Staff Brutal in His Assessment of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Retiring From Test Cricket

9:39 am
CX Staff Writer
Harshit Rana added to India Test squad for England

KKR Star Player Confirmed As 19th Member in India Test Squad For England Series

His pace and bounce will be a handy weapon for India in Leeds.
9:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
suryakumar yadav injury hernia treatment england

Suryakumar Yadav Out Till August With Another Surgery, Arrives In London For Treatment

India's next T20I series is against Bangladesh
8:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravi Shastri picks his Playing 11 ENG vs IND 2025

Ravi Shastri Leaves Out X-Factor Player, Favours Veteran Star Over Young All-rounder in Playing XI For India’s First Test in Leeds

Ravi Shastri picks one fast bowling all-rounder in the playing XI for India's first Test.
10:44 am
Amogh Bodas
