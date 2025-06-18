ENG vs IND Test Squads, Schedule, And Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

The series will commence on June 20.

England are set to host India for a long five-match Test series, starting on June 20, in Leeds. The hosts are suffering from a few injury concerns in their camp ahead of the home series. On the other hand, the visitors are going to begin a new era in red-ball cricket with the young captain Shubman Gill. After the sudden Test retirements of the stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, this will be the first assignment of a completely new and young team on English soil. This series will also kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 for both of these teams.

The veteran Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also not been added to the squad. Moreover, Gill and Co. will miss the prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah at times, in this massive overseas challenge, as the bowler will feature in only three out of the five matches to better manage his workload. Earlier, the 31-year-old had sustained a back injury in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test, which sidelined him from participating in the action for a few months.

Previously, India had last won a Test series in England in 2007. Since then, they have lost three back-to-back tours of England by 4-0, 3-1 and 4-1, respectively. However, a spirited comeback from the bowling unit helped them win the second and fourth Test during the latest England tour in 2022. Eventually, India levelled the five-match series 2-2 under the leadership of Kohli.

Squads of England and India

England: Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Test Series Schedule

1st Test: Leeds, June 20

Leeds, June 20 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2

Birmingham, July 2 3rd Test: London, July 10

London, July 10 4th Test: Manchester, July 23

Manchester, July 23 5th Test: London, July 31

When will Eng vs Ind 1st Test match take place?

The first Test match between England and India will start at 3:30 PM IST, after the coin toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Streaming in India?

The England vs India 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar.

Where to watch Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the England vs India 1st Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

