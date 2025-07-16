News
ENG W vs IND W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?
indian-cricket-team

ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

Previously, India Women's won the ODI series 3-0 against England Women's in 2022.

ENG W vs IND W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

After defeating the hosts by the score line of 3-2 to claim their maiden T20I series victory in England, the India Women’s team is set to take on them in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 16. Previously, the visitors whitewashed England Women’s by 3-0 during the 2022 tour. With the series approaching, here’s all you need to know about ENG-W vs IND-W live streaming.

With the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 around the corner, this 50-over series will function as a preparatory campaign for both teams. Notably, India and Sri Lanka will host the mega ICC event, which will kick off on September 30. England and India will clash against each other on October 19 in Indore.

Talking about the 50-over format, the hosts are in a stunning form after clean-sweeping the West Indies Women’s 3-0 at home. Earlier, they also won the ODI series in Australia in January 2025. However, the India Women’s team are also coming on the back of a 50-over tri-series win, involving Sri Lanka and South Africa, following their 3-0 dominating victory over Ireland at home.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

The England Women vs India Women ODI series live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode and SonyLiv app.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Telecast: Where to Watch Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the England Women vs India Women ODI series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in England?

The England Women vs India Women ODI series live streaming in England will be available on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ:

England Women vs India Women ODI Series: Schedule

  • 1st ODI: July 16, Southampton
  • 2nd ODI: July 19, London
  • 3rd ODI: July 22, Chester-le-Street

England Women vs India Women ODI Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The first and third ODI matches between England Women and India Women will start at 5:30 PM IST and 12:00 PM local time. The second ODI fixture will commence at 3:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM local time.

England Women vs India Women ODI Series: Full Squad

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (WK), Amy Jones (WK), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Sayali Satghare.

ENG-W vs IND-W
England Women
England women vs India women
India Women
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

