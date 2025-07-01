News
'Very Dangerous Player' - England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Rishabh Pant Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Very Dangerous Player’ – England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 1, 2025
3 min read

The second England vs India Test will begin on July 2.

'Very Dangerous Player' - England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Rishabh Pant Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

England captain Ben Stokes has applauded the newly appointed vice-captain of India, Rishabh Pant, ahead of the second clash between these two sides. The wicketkeeper-batter notched up back-to-back centuries in both innings in the series opener. He became only the seventh Indian player to score two tons in a Test match for India.

"Even though he's in my opposition, I love watching him play. When you set a talent like him free, you saw what happens. Very dangerous player. I really enjoy watching him," said Stokes in the pre-match press conference.

Ben Stokes Ahead of Taking On India in Second Test

England registered an early 1-0 lead over India by chasing 364 in the fourth innings of the latest fixture. The England skipper mentioned that they are assured to chase down any total that India would post in front of them. Previously, another English youngster, Harry Brook, also claimed the same.

"It was a good week last week but we're getting back to zero for this game. We're confident in our ability to chase anything in the fourth innings," he stated.

ALSO READ:

Notably, England handed a five-wicket defeat to India in the first fixture at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. The second Test between England and India will commence tomorrow. It will take place at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Rishabh Pant in 1st ENG vs IND Test

After being invited to bat first, the gloveman notched up 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings. His excellent knock included 12 fours and six over-boundaries. Pant's 209-run partnership, with the recently appointed skipper Shubman Gill (147), powered India to 471. The southpaw followed it up in the second innings to score his eighth Test century.

He put up 118 runs off 140 deliveries, including 15 boundaries and three sixes. The 27-year-old once again stitched a valuable 195-run partnership, with opener KL Rahul (137), which saw India reach 334/5. However, a collapse from the lower order in both innings restricted India from building on that total and setting up a massive chase for England.

However, Pant became the only keeper-batter in history to score three centuries on English soil. Moreover, with 82 over-boundaries in the red-ball format, the southpaw has joined an elite list of Indian batters. He is currently the third-highest six-hitter in Tests, after former India skipper Rohit Sharma (88) and the former opener Virender Sehwag (90), respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
RIshabh Pant
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

