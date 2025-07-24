England To Host India Again in 2026 for Full-Fledged Limited-Overs Series

Team India will once again tour England in 2026.
Team India will tour England once again in 2026 for a full-fledged limited-overs series that will consist of five T20Is and three T20Is. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the schedule for England’s 2026 home cricketing season on Thursday.
The tour will get underway with the first T20I on July 1 that will be played in Durham and will conclude with the third ODI at Lord’s on July 19.
The T20Is will take place in Durham (July 1), Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9) and Southampton (July 11). The three ODIs will be held in Birmingham (July 14), Cardiff (July 16) ad London (Lord’s, July 19).
India are currently taking on England in a five-match Test series in England, with the hosts leading 2-1. The fourth Test of the series in Manchester got underway on Wednesday.
England’s summer cricket season in 2026 will begin with a three-match Test series against New Zealand on June 4. That will be followed by the limited-overs series against India, a three-match Test series against Pakistan and a limited-overs series (Three T20Is and as many ODIs) against Sri Lanka.
England will also host the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup from June 12 to July 5. The India women’s cricket team will compete in the T20 World Cup, and in the build-up towards that, the Women in Blue will take on England in a three-match T20I series. After the T20 World Cup, India women will take on England women in a one-off Test at Lord’s from July 10.
July 1: England vs India 1st T20I at The Riverside Ground, Durham
July 4: England vs India 2nd T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester
July 7: England vs India 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
July 9: England vs India 4th T20I at County Ground, Bristol
July 11: England vs India 5th T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
July 14: England vs India 1st ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham
July 16: England vs India 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
July 19: England vs India 3rd ODI at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
May 28: England vs India 1st T20I at Ambassador Line Ground, Chelmsford
May 30: England vs India 2nd T20I at County Ground, Bristol
June 2: England vs India 3rd T20I at County Ground, Taunton
July 10: England vs India one-off Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.
