England vs India Pre-Test Tour Press Conference Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Pre-departure Press Conference in India?

India will play a five-match Test series in England, starting on June 20.

India is set to witness a new dawn in Tests with the commencement of their tour against England this month. Youngster Shubman Gill has been handed the leadership of India in red-ball cricket following the recent Test retirement of the former captain Rohit Sharma.

However, India A are also playing a two-match unofficial Test series against the England Lions to prepare for the next series. Karun Nair’s mammoth 204-run knock and Sarfaraz Khan’s 92, who was snubbed for the upcoming Test squad, were the headlines in the first half.

Furthermore, India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy fought back brilliantly after failing in the first innings. They scored 68(87), 64(60) and 52(47) runs, respectively. After missing out on a well-deserved ton, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also put up a run-a-ball 53. The second unofficual Test will begin tomorrow followed by a draw in the first one.

Notably, team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the newly appointed skipper Gill will address the media tonight before heading to England for a long five-match series. Both teams have announced their squads and the series will kick off on June 20 in Headingley.

ENG vs IND Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashi, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope (WK), Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK/VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Test Series Schedule

1st Test: June 20, Headingley Stadium

When Will The Pre-Test Tour Press Conference take place?

The England vs India pre-Test tour press conference is set to commence on 7:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch ENG vs IND Pre-Test Tour Press Conference Live Streaming in India?

The England vs India pre-Test tour press conference will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Where to Watch ENG vs IND Pre-Test Tour Press Conference Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the press conference live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

