India Set To Grant Harry Brook His Wish, England Batter Forced To Walk The Talk

Harry Brook amassed 158 off 234 balls in the first innings.

Prolific batter Harry Brook is confident that England can still win the second Test against India at Edgbaston despite conceding a first-innings lead of a massive 565 runs (and counting) on Day 4. The visitors have taken the command of the game in their hands at stumps on Day 3, being 64/1, leading by 244 runs in the second innings. It would require a magical spell from at least two bowlers to wrap up India’s second innings quickly and set themselves a realistic target to chase in the fourth innings.

During the post-day-3 interview with BBC Sport, Brook admitted that the Shubman Gill-led side is currently ahead in the game, but showed belief in their bowling unit to replicate their Headingley performance and a possible Indian batting collapse like the first Test. In the Headingley Test, India lost 13 wickets for 71 runs across two innings and went on to lose the match by five wickets despite five individual hundreds across two innings.

Harry Brook – ‘Will Chase Whatever They Set Us’

“I still think that we can win this Test match. If we get a couple of early wickets and put them under pressure. And hopefully they can crumble up there. Everybody knows in the world that we can try and chase whatever they set for us. So, will see how they play,” said the 26-year-old Brook.

Notably, Brook had said similar words after India set a 371-run target in the previous Test. And eventually, the hosts successfully chased it down in the fourth innings — their second-highest successful run chase in Test history. Hence, India would be wary of England’s chasing strength should they get a chance to declare the innings on Day 4.

England’s Chasing Record Gives Belief

The highest chase ever at Edgbaston was 378/3 by England against India in 2022, which will still be fresh in Indian minds. Notably, it was the rescheduled fifth match of the 2021 series where Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten hundreds as England recorded their highest successful chase in Test cricket history. Additionally, the visitors have a dismal Test record at Edgbaston, having lost seven and drawn one out of eight matches, never a win.

Hence, despite sitting in the driver’s seat, the visitors will be wary of their lower order’s recent struggles. While they have added cushion there with the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sunder, India need to be cautious while declaring the innings. With no visible help available for the bowlers yet, they might look to bat them out of the game, considering they will have to wrap up England’s second innings as well to secure a victory.

