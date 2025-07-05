News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

India Set To Grant Harry Brook His Wish, England Batter Forced To Walk The Talk

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

Harry Brook amassed 158 off 234 balls in the first innings.

Prolific batter Harry Brook is confident that England can still win the second Test against India at Edgbaston despite conceding a first-innings lead of a massive 565 runs (and counting) on Day 4. The visitors have taken the command of the game in their hands at stumps on Day 3, being 64/1, leading by 244 runs in the second innings. It would require a magical spell from at least two bowlers to wrap up India’s second innings quickly and set themselves a realistic target to chase in the fourth innings.

During the post-day-3 interview with BBC Sport, Brook admitted that the Shubman Gill-led side is currently ahead in the game, but showed belief in their bowling unit to replicate their Headingley performance and a possible Indian batting collapse like the first Test. In the Headingley Test, India lost 13 wickets for 71 runs across two innings and went on to lose the match by five wickets despite five individual hundreds across two innings.

Harry Brook – ‘Will Chase Whatever They Set Us’

“I still think that we can win this Test match. If we get a couple of early wickets and put them under pressure. And hopefully they can crumble up there. Everybody knows in the world that we can try and chase whatever they set for us. So, will see how they play,” said the 26-year-old Brook.

Notably, Brook had said similar words after India set a 371-run target in the previous Test. And eventually, the hosts successfully chased it down in the fourth innings — their second-highest successful run chase in Test history. Hence, India would be wary of England’s chasing strength should they get a chance to declare the innings on Day 4.

ALSO READ:

England’s Chasing Record Gives Belief

The highest chase ever at Edgbaston was 378/3 by England against India in 2022, which will still be fresh in Indian minds. Notably, it was the rescheduled fifth match of the 2021 series where Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten hundreds as England recorded their highest successful chase in Test cricket history. Additionally, the visitors have a dismal Test record at Edgbaston, having lost seven and drawn one out of eight matches, never a win. 

Hence, despite sitting in the driver’s seat, the visitors will be wary of their lower order’s recent struggles. While they have added cushion there with the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sunder, India need to be cautious while declaring the innings. With no visible help available for the bowlers yet, they might look to bat them out of the game, considering they will have to wrap up England’s second innings as well to secure a victory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND 2nd Test
England
Harry Brook
India
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Asked To Stay Disciplined After World Record Hundred For India U19, Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Test Team Chances

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Asked To Stay Disciplined After World Record Hundred For India U19, Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Test Team Chances

Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently scored a record-breaking century for India Under-19 against England Under-19.
8:06 pm
Vishnu PN

Rishabh Pant Creates New Test Record, Goes Past Ben Stokes During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
7:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test Sunil Gavaskar

Shubman Gill Goes Past Legends, Breaks THIS Record in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings.
8:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
Nat Sciver Brunt ENG W vs IND W 3rd T20I ENG vs IND 2025 Tammy Beaumont

England Captain to Miss Remainder of Five-Match Series Against India, ECB Names Replacement

6:24 pm
Aditya Ighe

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest Hundred in U19 ODIs Against England in Worcester

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 runs off 78 deliveries in the fourth Youth ODI against England.
5:49 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2nd Test Arshdeep Singh

‘I Believe in Myself and Jassi Bhai’ – Star India Pacer Updates Viral Mohammed Siraj Quote After Stunning Edgbaston Six-Fer

India lead by 244 runs at the end of Day 3.
1:56 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.