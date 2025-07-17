Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Jadeja is fifth leading run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

India’s prolific all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s dodgy innings, his partnerships with tail-enders, emerged as one of the few positives for the visitors. India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat against England in the chase of a 193-run target at the iconic Lord’s. He remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls, spending nearly four hours on the crease. The southpaw shared 91, 132, and 80-ball partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, respectively. His resilient knock earned praise from former English all-rounder Moeen Ali, even after questions were raised about Indian’s recent bowling returns with the ball.

Moeen Ali Addresses Troubling Pattern With the Ball for Ravindra Jadeja

“He just knows what he’s doing. I think he’s done it for many years. I think Jadea has been amazing with the bat this series, obviously. With the ball, he hasn’t quite got the wickets, but he does what he does. He’s very tight. He can bowl, but he’s not outstanding,” said Ali in an interaction with India Today.

“I think now he’s at the peak of his batting. Bowling-wise, I think he just doesn’t have the wickets. With the tally, I think he’s bowled well, he just doesn’t have the wickets.”

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the fifth leading run-getter of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The left-hand batter smashed 327 runs in six innings with four fifties, averaging 109.00. While he faltered in the first Test, the southpaw has amassed four half-centuries in a row. This placed him in elite company alongside Sourav Ganguly and Rishabh Pant. However, the 36-year-old hasn’t been that effective with the ball in hand. He has managed just three scalps in as many Tests at an average of 110.33 and a strike rate of 198.00.

Hence, despite his batting heroics, Jadeja’s primary role as India’s leading spinner has come under scrutiny. This prompted concerns over his effectiveness with the ball in English conditions. Notably, Jadeja managed just four wickets in Three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, averaging 54.50.

Moeen Ali Bids For Kuldeep Yadav

“I would like to see Kuldeep in the team, but I don’t know who for. Washington has bowled well, and Jadeja batted well. So it makes it difficult to bring Kuldeep Yadav in the side. I would like to see Kuldeep in, but I don’t think they can fit him in,” Ali said, summing up India’s selection dilemma heading into Old Trafford.

England have taken 2-1 lead in the five-match series after the Lord’s Test win. This makes the upcoming Manchester Test crucial for India as they can’t afford to lose a match to keep themselves alive in the series win. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford from July 23. Hence, the team is facing a selection conundrum as the second spin-bowling option. Jadeja offering less impact and Washington Sundar’s excellent outing at the Lord’s Test, and Kuldeep Yadav is waiting on the sidelines, the pressure to rejig the bowling unit is intensifying.

