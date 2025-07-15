Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Jasprit Bumrah is second leading wicket-taker of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Former India skipper Anil Kumble pleaded with the Indian team management to play pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in both remaining Test matches of the series after the heartbreaking 22-run loss in the Lord’s Test. The visitors were bundled out for 170 runs on the final day, and now trail the series 1-2.

Considering his workload and injury concerns, the BCCI clarified that Bumrah will feature in only three Tests out of five. Many experts urged the Indian team management to play Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test, but they were keen to bench him. Despite repeated pleas, Shubman Gill & Co. decided to rest him after his one-man show, taking a fifer in the Headingley Test. Mohammed Siraj led the attack in the second Test while Bumrah’s replacement, Akash Deep, had stepped up. Both pacers claimed fifers in Birmingham, guiding India to a record first win at the venue to equal the series.

Anil Kumble Asks For Change In Plans

The right-arm pace returned to fray for the Lord’s Test and made his impact straightaway with a first-innings fifer. He also played a crucial role in the second innings with the bat, playing a resilient 54-ball innings in India’s failed attempt to win the third Test. However, with eight days to go for the fourth Test, Gambhir urged to push Bumrah to play in Manchester. Additionally, India has a horrid record in Manchester, still waiting for their first at Old Trafford.

“I would certainly, if I’m a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and then you lose the Test match, that’s it. Series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches. I know he said, I’m only going to play three. We have a long break after this. You don’t need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next,” he told JioStar on Monday after the end of the Test match in London.

What Did Shubman Gill Say About Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability

Despite not featuring in the second Test, Bumrah is the second leading wicket-taker of the series after Siraj (13). Bumrah has taken 12 wickets in the series so far, including two fifers and averaging only 21. With India already lagging behind, India would certainly want to have his services for both the remaining Tests.

After the Headingley win, India captain Gill had confirmed Bumrah’s availability for the Lord’s Test in the post-match press conference itself. However, they remained tight-lipped when asked about his inclusion in the next Test. When asked about the 31-year-old’s presence in the post-match press Conference, Gill said: “You’ll get to know soon.”

India’s Horrid Record At Old Trafford

India have yet to win a Test match in Manchester. In nine Tests at this particular venue, five games resulted in a draw, while the hosts emerged triumphant in the remaining four. The upcoming Test will mark the first match in Manchester since 2014, where the MS Dhoni-led side suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 54 runs.

The fourth game of the five-match series will begin next week on July 23. The hosts, England, are currently leading the series 2-1, having won the Headingley & Lord’s Tests. While India had their moments in the series in every game, they managed to seal a win only at Edgbaston, a venue where India had never had a Test before. As the next approaching fast, India would want to replicate their Edgbaston performance and create history again.

