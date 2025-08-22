Former Mumbai Indians Star Set To Become National Selector in Ajit Agarkar-Led Committee After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and India spinner Pragyan Ojha is set to be a national selector in the Men’s committee led by Ajit Agarkar. While Agarkar’s contract was recently extended till the T20 World Cup 2026, the BCCI is looking to overhaul a part of the committee. Currently, it comprises chief selector Ajit Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath. The development comes after the recent announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 squad.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
89/3
–
88/7
136/6
Belgium beat Austria by 48 runs
–
54/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
195/4
170/7
Romania beat Czech Republic by 25 runs
–
–
147/6
149/4
VFB Fallersleben beat 1.Kieler HTC by 6 wickets
173/3
93/3
–
–
–
–
56/1
–
–
47/1
41/0
–
–
56/1
–
53/0
–
6/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
131/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
103/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
124/9
152/8
Yallah Shabab Giants beat Renaissance Challengers by 28 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
193/10
277/10
South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs
37/3
211/8
271/5
114/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
134/9
135/4
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 6 wickets
135/10
139/3
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets
88/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
53/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
It is understood that two new men’s national selectors are set to be appointed with one of them expected to be the former left-handed spinner, TOI has confirmed. Apart from the men’s, the women’s committee will also see changes. Earlier today (August 22), the BCCI put out an advertisement for the posts of two national selectors for the men’s team, four women’s selectors, and a junior men’s selector on its website. The last date to apply for the selectors’ posts is September 10.
If Pragyan Ojha is elected, he will become a national selector from the South Zone. The sole change anticipated for the men’s selection committee , however, is the inclusion of Ojha. This shift coincides with the end of Sridharan Sharath’s term in September. Furthermore, it is likely that Sharath will once again chair the junior selection committee, reinstating him to the post he occupied before 2023.
ALSO READ:
To be eligible for a national selector position, all applicants must have retired a minimum of five years prior. Standard protocol also dictates that candidates aspiring to become the men’s national selector must have participated in at least seven Test matches, 30 first-class games, or a combination of 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.
As for Ojha, he made his debut in the 2008 Asia Cup and retired from international cricket on February 21, 2020. The 38-year-old also played in Tests for India, debuting in 2009 against Sri Lanka where he took four wickets.
Notably, Ojha earned the Player of the Match award in his final Test appearance in 2013, which coincided with Sachin Tendulkar’s last match. His international career totals include 113 wickets in Test cricket, 21 in ODIs, and 10 in T20Is.