Former Mumbai Indians Star Pragyan Ojha Set To Become National Selector in Ajit Agarkar-Led Committee After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement
indian-cricket-team

Former Mumbai Indians Star Set To Become National Selector in Ajit Agarkar-Led Committee After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 22, 2025
2 min read
Former Mumbai Indians Star Pragyan Ojha Set To Become National Selector in Ajit Agarkar-Led Committee After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and India spinner Pragyan Ojha is set to be a national selector in the Men’s committee led by Ajit Agarkar. While Agarkar’s contract was recently extended till the T20 World Cup 2026, the BCCI is looking to overhaul a part of the committee. Currently, it comprises chief selector Ajit Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath. The development comes after the recent announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

It is understood that two new men’s national selectors are set to be appointed with one of them expected to be the former left-handed spinner, TOI has confirmed. Apart from the men’s, the women’s committee will also see changes. Earlier today (August 22), the BCCI put out an advertisement for the posts of two national selectors for the men’s team, four women’s selectors, and a junior men’s selector on its website. The last date to apply for the selectors’ posts is September 10.

If Pragyan Ojha is elected, he will become a national selector from the South Zone. The sole change anticipated for the men’s selection committee , however, is the inclusion of Ojha. This shift coincides with the end of Sridharan Sharath’s term in September. Furthermore, it is likely that Sharath will once again chair the junior selection committee, reinstating him to the post he occupied before 2023.

ALSO READ:

What is the criteria to become a national selector?

To be eligible for a national selector position, all applicants must have retired a minimum of five years prior. Standard protocol also dictates that candidates aspiring to become the men’s national selector must have participated in at least seven Test matches, 30 first-class games, or a combination of 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

As for Ojha, he made his debut in the 2008 Asia Cup and retired from international cricket on February 21, 2020. The 38-year-old also played in Tests for India, debuting in 2009 against Sri Lanka where he took four wickets.

Notably, Ojha earned the Player of the Match award in his final Test appearance in 2013, which coincided with Sachin Tendulkar’s last match. His international career totals include 113 wickets in Test cricket, 21 in ODIs, and 10 in T20Is.

Asia Cup 2025
BCCI
BCCI selection Committee
Pragyan Ojha
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Star India Batter Shreyas Iyer Refused Mumbai's Captaincy for Ranji Trophy 2025

After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Star India Batter Shreyas Iyer Refused Mumbai’s Captaincy for Ranji Trophy 2025: Reports

All-rounder Shardul Thakur will lead the side in the upcoming season.
4:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sanju Samson Shubman Gill Ajinkya Rahane Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson Out, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to Get the Nod: Veteran Batter Predicts Opening Combination of India for Asia Cup 2025

India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10.
4:45 pm
Aditya Ighe
From Shreyas Iyer To Mohammed Siraj, India Unselected XI For Asia Cup 2025

From Shreyas Iyer To Mohammed Siraj, India Unselected XI For Asia Cup 2025

This shows the vast talent pool in India, making the selection for T20Is extremely difficult.
1:34 pm
Sagar Paul
R Ashwin India

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes a Massive Revelation On His Retirement In Interview With Former India Coach

In a total of 106 Test matches, he scalped 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls.
11:59 am
Ashish Satyam
Frustrated India Star Wants Bigger Role In T20s, Aims To Add Another Dimension To His Game

Frustrated India Star Wants Bigger Role In T20s, Aims To Add Another Dimension To His Game

He has featured in 33 T20Is for India.
11:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sanju Samson Saly Samson Kerala Cricket League 2025

Sanju Samson and Brother Join Forces to Pull Off a Run-Out in Kerala Cricket League 2025 [WATCH]

Sanju Samson is the most expensive player in KCL 2025.
10:58 pm
Aditya Ighe
