‘He’ll Make A Test Century” – Former RCB Player Predicts THIS India Bowling Hero Will Make A Test Hundred Soon

India registered their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston beating England by 336 runs in the second Test.
Akash Deep has turned a national hero in a span of five days. He scalped 10 wickets in the second Test against the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to send shivers down England’s spine. His efficient use of the bowling crease and a spectacular wrist position was lauded by many experts around the globe. The pacer from Bengal struck lightening in both the innings with the ball. However, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player has made a baffling prediction for Akash Deep. Speaking exclusively to CricXtasy, Sreevats Goswami said that the speedster will soon score a hundred for India in the longest format.
–
–
172/5
91/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
131/10
107/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Akash Deep has shown in the past that he is no mug with the bat. He can hit the long ball and is extremely vital for India’s chances lower down the order. His highest Test score is 31, which came on Australian soil in a game where India was trying to avoid the follow-on. With eight fours and five sixes in the brief batting career, there is no doubt that he can bat. Goswami was pretty excited about what the Bengal pacer can offer.
“I am saying this on record, if Akash Deep keeps playing Test cricket, we can witness a century from him in the next 3-4 years. He has got that ability, he can bat, he can tonk the ball hard against any bowler”, Shreevats Goswami mentioned.
Upon being asked about the 28-year-old and his figure in Indian cricket, the former RCB player has a very clear answer. He expressed that he would like the speedster to stick to the longest format of the game. Goswami also went on to say that Akash Deep can feature in the ODI setup as well. Moreover, what he stressed on was the fact that, even though the speedster possesses the abilities to become a three-format bowler, that could make him more injury-prone. Goswami used Jasprit Bumrah as the best example to determine that it is best for Akash Deep to stay focused on one of two formats of the game.
“Personally, I do not want Akash to play in the T20 format. I want him to play more Test matches going forward. He can play the 50-over format too. I am not saying that he cannot become a three-format bowler, but then we all know that it is difficult for the pacers to play all the formats of the game. There are injury concerns and a lot more. You take the example of Jasprit Bumrah, he plays all the formats and has been exceptional, but again has been dealing with several injuries”, said RCB’s former wicketkeeper-batter.
With the increasing demands of the game and the emergence of three formats, the workload aspect has taken a new definition. Bowlers tend to find themselves on the receiving end of injuries. As a result, they are forced to step away from the game for longer periods of time. The stress that a fast bowler’s body goes through, every time he runs in to bowl is massive. The pressure exerted on the lumbar spine is massive for a fast bowler. As a result, it becomes very important for them to keep a track of their workload and manage it efficiently in order to stay at the top of their game. Bumrah playing just three Tests out of five is one of the prime examples of the same.
ALSO READ:
From a bowler who used to play tennis ball cricket, to bowling for India at the international stage, Akash Deep has had quite some journey. But this journey hasn’t come without setbacks. In an interview after the second Test in Birmingham, the pacer dedicated his performance to his sister, who was suffering from cancer. Goswami also recalled Akash’s early days when he came into the Under-23 side, and soon impressed everyone with his abilities. The former also went on to say that his work ethic was always top-notch.
“Akash came like a bullet, played U-23 and then straightaway went on to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Everybody was impressed by his bowling, and his work ethic has always been excellent. He used to run very fast in training compared to other players”, Goswami mentioned.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.