News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

‘He’ll Make A Test Century” – Former RCB Player Predicts THIS India Bowling Hero Will Make A Test Hundred Soon

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 10, 2025
4 min read

India registered their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston beating England by 336 runs in the second Test.

Akash Deep has turned a national hero in a span of five days. He scalped 10 wickets in the second Test against the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to send shivers down England’s spine. His efficient use of the bowling crease and a spectacular wrist position was lauded by many experts around the globe. The pacer from Bengal struck lightening in both the innings with the ball. However, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player has made a baffling prediction for Akash Deep. Speaking exclusively to CricXtasy, Sreevats Goswami said that the speedster will soon score a hundred for India in the longest format.

Upcoming – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

172/5

Philippines PHL

91/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

131/10

MI New York MINY

107/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Akash Deep has shown in the past that he is no mug with the bat. He can hit the long ball and is extremely vital for India’s chances lower down the order. His highest Test score is 31, which came on Australian soil in a game where India was trying to avoid the follow-on. With eight fours and five sixes in the brief batting career, there is no doubt that he can bat. Goswami was pretty excited about what the Bengal pacer can offer.

“I am saying this on record, if Akash Deep keeps playing Test cricket, we can witness a century from him in the next 3-4 years. He has got that ability, he can bat, he can tonk the ball hard against any bowler”, Shreevats Goswami mentioned.

The Former RCB Player On Akash Deep’s Future

Upon being asked about the 28-year-old and his figure in Indian cricket, the former RCB player has a very clear answer. He expressed that he would like the speedster to stick to the longest format of the game. Goswami also went on to say that Akash Deep can feature in the ODI setup as well. Moreover, what he stressed on was the fact that, even though the speedster possesses the abilities to become a three-format bowler, that could make him more injury-prone. Goswami used Jasprit Bumrah as the best example to determine that it is best for Akash Deep to stay focused on one of two formats of the game.

“Personally, I do not want Akash to play in the T20 format. I want him to play more Test matches going forward. He can play the 50-over format too. I am not saying that he cannot become a three-format bowler, but then we all know that it is difficult for the pacers to play all the formats of the game. There are injury concerns and a lot more. You take the example of Jasprit Bumrah, he plays all the formats and has been exceptional, but again has been dealing with several injuries”, said RCB’s former wicketkeeper-batter.

With the increasing demands of the game and the emergence of three formats, the workload aspect has taken a new definition. Bowlers tend to find themselves on the receiving end of injuries. As a result, they are forced to step away from the game for longer periods of time. The stress that a fast bowler’s body goes through, every time he runs in to bowl is massive. The pressure exerted on the lumbar spine is massive for a fast bowler. As a result, it becomes very important for them to keep a track of their workload and manage it efficiently in order to stay at the top of their game. Bumrah playing just three Tests out of five is one of the prime examples of the same.

ALSO READ:

Akash Deep’s Emergence At the Highest Level

From a bowler who used to play tennis ball cricket, to bowling for India at the international stage, Akash Deep has had quite some journey. But this journey hasn’t come without setbacks. In an interview after the second Test in Birmingham, the pacer dedicated his performance to his sister, who was suffering from cancer. Goswami also recalled Akash’s early days when he came into the Under-23 side, and soon impressed everyone with his abilities. The former also went on to say that his work ethic was always top-notch.

“Akash came like a bullet, played U-23 and then straightaway went on to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Everybody was impressed by his bowling, and his work ethic has always been excellent. He used to run very fast in training compared to other players”, Goswami mentioned.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
England
India
Shreevats Goswami
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, Sri Lanka Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, This Team Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

The request includes three ODIs and three T20Is, mirroring the original Bangladesh schedule.
10:01 am
Sagar Paul
No.4 has been all about continued success, and now that Shubman Gill has chosen the role, he must honour the tradition.

Shubman Gill Is Making Boring Beautiful — Now He Must Keep Going

This fresh spell must stretch through the years ahead for Gill.
9:50 am
Darpan Jain
akash deep exclusive shreevats goswami eng vs ind test series

EXCLUSIVE: How Akash Deep Came From The Wilderness To Make It Big Through The Eyes Of His Former Teammate

7:45 am
Ashish Satyam
‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Duke Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Dukes Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

10:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
akash deep eng vs ind 2nd test sister cancer treatment

Akash Deep’s Mentor Reveals Pacer Received His ENG vs IND Series Call-up While At Hospital

The pacer had missed first few games for LSG in IPL 2025 due to injury
7:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.