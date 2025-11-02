EXPLAINED: Why Kuldeep Yadav Has Been Released From India T20I Squad During Australia Tour

Shortly after Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I in Hobart, he is called back to India. The selection committee has decided to add Yadav to the India A squad, who will be facing South Africa for the four-day match starting on November 6.

Why Kuldeep Yadav is Released From India Squad

This decision comes on the back of the poor form of the left-arm spinner. He did not bowl in the first T20I in Canberra. In the Melbourne match, Yadav managed two wickets but leaked 45 runs.

Earlier, he played only one out of the three ODIs in Australia. His figures of 10-0-50-1 are unimpressive for a bowler of his calibre.

Preparing the 30-year-old ahead of the South Africa series could be a good decision, but his participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 now hangs in the balance.

India’s updated squad for 4th and 5th T20Is in Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India A’s updated squad for 2nd four-day game vs South Africa

Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, AND Kuldeep Yadav.

