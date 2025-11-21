EXPLAINED: Why Tea Break Will Be Taken Before Lunch Break in IND vs SA 2nd Test?

The match is scheduled for November 22.

After suffering a first Test loss at home to South Africa in 15 years, India will be hoping to turn around their fortunes when they lock horns next with the Proteas in the final and decisive IND vs SA 2nd Test starting November 22.

However, the match in Guwahati, which will be the first-ever Test fixture at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, is set to witness a unique schedule. It is understood that in a rare instance, the Tea Break will be taken before the Lunch Break.

The reason is that Guwahati is an eastern city in the country. Furthermore, there is only one timezone and no daylight savings, which has prompted the BCCI to tweak the schedule to maximise the playing time.

Under the new scenario, the match will begin half an hour earlier than the stipulated time at 9 AM. The 20-minute tea interval will thus precede the 40-minute lunch interval, while the sessions of play will be from 9 AM to 11 AM, then from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM; and finally, from 2 PM to 4 PM. There is also an extra 30 minutes reserved if needed, till 4:30 pm.

Do the rules allow such changes?

According to the ICC playing conditions, while there is a specific time limit on each break, there isn’t any particular clause highlighting that the exact sequence needs to be followed.

“11.2.1.1 Lunch Interval: The interval shall be of 40 minutes duration. “11.2.1.2 Tea Interval: The interval shall be of 20 minutes duration. “11.2.1.3 Home Boards, with the consent of the visiting Board, may seek the approval of the ICC to amend the duration of these two intervals, provided the combined scheduled duration of the two intervals shall be equal to 60 minutes.”

Will Shubman Gill play in IND vs SA 2nd Test?

Heading into the IND vs SA 2nd Test, one of India’s major concerns will be the availability of skipper Shubman Gill. The right-hander had suffered a neck injury during the first Test and missed the majority of the contest.

Given current developments, Gill is most likely ruled out, with vice captain Rishabh Pant likely to take over the leadership role and Sai Sudharsan expected to be the frontrunner for replacement.

After the conclusion of the Test series, India will face South Africa for three ODIs and five T20Is. Whether Gill will return for the 1st ODI, on November 30, remains to be seen.

