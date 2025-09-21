News
Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson's close catch goes India's way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson's close catch goes India's way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 21, 2025
2 min read
Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson's close catch goes India's way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

The IND vs PAK match in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 witnessed some early controversy after Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion for a catch with inconclusive evidence.

The incident happened on the third ball of the third over by Hardik Pandya. Zaman edge a cutter from Pandya behind and Sanju Samson showed good reflexes to take the low catch.

However, since it was extremely close to the ground, the on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs. On checking replays, it wasn’t exactly convincing that Samson had both the gloves underneath but third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge deemed the decision out after checking another angle as the Men in Blue got their first breakthrough.

Following the decision, Zaman clearly did not look happy as he walked back to the dugout for a 9-ball 15. Usually in such cases, it’s the batter who gets the benefit of the doubt.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan with momentum despite early setback

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match so far, the Men in Green might have lost Zaman early but Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub has made amends rather impeccably. The duo have already scripted a quickfire fifty-plus stand and have momentum on their side as India desperately search for an inroad.

At the time of writing this report, the Pakistan scoreboard read 91/1 in 10 overs with Ayub and Farhan currently batting in the middle.

India and Pakistan locked horns previously in the group stage of the continental tournament which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won convincingly by seven wickets.

Notably, tonight’s clash is the first game for both teams in the Super Four stage. India’s other two games are on September 24 (against Bangladesh) and September 26 (against Sri Lanka).

Asia Cup 2025
Fakhar Zaman
IND vs PAK
Sanju Samson
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

