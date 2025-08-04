‘Take A Moment And Salute..’ – Fans Celebrate As Mohammed Siraj Wins The Oval Test With A Lion-hearted Spell For India

Siraj took the last wicket to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 by 2-2.
There were one too many odds stacked against India heading into the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in June this year. The retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, workload issues of Jasprit Bumrah, a newly appointed captain in Shubman Gill, an unsure No.3 spot, and a poor record on English soil were just some of the factors alongside the Indian team laced with injuries. Though the series is drawn 2-2, it’s a glorious victory for India, and most of the credit goes to Mohammed Siraj.
India were on the cusp of embarrassment when England walked out to bat on Day 5 with 35 runs left to chase with four wickets in hand. Barring India’s series win, all results were possible. But the most favourable one worked in India’s favour. Siraj picked up three out of the four remaining wickets to somehow undo the damage he had committed after dropping Harry Brook’s catch a day before.
His last wicket of bowling out Gus Atkinson was the cherry on the top that completed his fifer of the innings and packaged a longing dream for India.
ALSO READ:
Whether one supported England or India, everyone who watches Test cricket has now turned into a Mohammed Siraj fan. What he pulled off the last day of the last ENG vs IND Test was nothing short of a miracle. The five-wicket haul by Siraj was the answer to the overnight prayers of all the Indian cricket fans.
Prasidh Krishna also took the ever-important penultimate wicket of Josh Tongue, reaching his tally of four wickets from the fourth innings. But a narrow loss transpiring into a victory lap at The Oval was the fruit of labour by Siraj, who bowled multiple quick spells a day before as well.
As much as the players, the fans erupted with joy to thank Siraj for his commendable efforts throughout the series.
Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).
