Footage Confirms Ben Stokes Did Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After Dramatic Manchester Test Ending – VIDEO

Drama unfolded on day five of the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester.
A viral video footage seemed to confirm that England skipper Ben Stokes did shake hands with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the fourth Test between the two sides in Manchester on Sunday.
The footage showed that Ben Stokes was in fact the first player from the hosts team to shake hands with both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. He did so with both of them soon after the two teams agreed for a draw.
An earlier video had revealed that Ben Stokes had not shaken hands with Jadeja and Washington. Controversy had erupted on the fifth and final day of the fourth England vs India Test at Old Trafford. After the 138th over of India’s second innings, wherein the visitors were 386/4 and leading by 75 runs, Ben Stokes approached Jadeja and Washington with a request to call the game a draw. However, the visitors rejected that offer as both Jadeja and Washington were nearing their respective centuries.
Both the batters ended up scoring their hundreds. While Washington was not out on 101, his Indian teammate from Saurashtra remained unbeaten on 107. India ended up posting 425/4 in 143 overs before the two teams agreed to call it a draw. Jadeja and Washington forged an unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Stokes later reflected on the delayed draw. “Yeah, I think all the hard work was done by India. They both (Washi and Jadeja) played incredibly well and it got to that point where there was obviously only one result and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
England continue to lead the five-match Test series 2-1 despite the draw. India’s wait for a first Test series win in England since 2007, however, will go on as the visitors can only hope to level the series 2-2 in the fifth Test. The Kennington Oval in London will host the fifth Test between England and India, starting from July 31.
