‘Forgot To Bat Again’ – Fans Slam Shubman Gill’s Quick Dismissal In 2nd Innings of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The Indian skipper was out for a paltry score yet again at Lord's

India are in a pickle at the Lord’s in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy despite dismissing England for a total of 193 in the second innings.

The target might be seem tiny, but the two-paced pitch has done its job in the final 30 minutes of Day 4 which triggered a top-order collapse for the visitors who left the field at 58/4.

Yashasvi Jaiswal once lost his wicket to Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer which a needless top-edge to the keeper while Brydon Carse spit fire with a spell that changed the complexion of the chase.

Shubman Gill criticised after being out for single-digit score in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

After batting confidently for a good 20 mins, Nair failed to read Carse’s good length ball and was trapped plumb. What followed led to a collective roar from the England supporters while Indian fans in the stands had hands on their heads in disbelief.

BRYDON CARSE GETS INDIA'S CAPTAIN! 🇮🇳



Shubman Gill reviews in vain and we have 'em three down before the close 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GDBGiPh92Q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2025

After being dramatically given out for a keeper-catch and getting it overturned, Indian captain Shubman Gill was unable to negotiate the seam movement by Carse as he hit on the pad, this time the appeal was confident from the England players and umpire Paul Reiffel raised his finger straight away.

Gill hesitantly went for the review and DRS showed all reds. Gill, who had scored a whopping 585 runs from the first two Test, was back in the hut after scoring just 22 runs on a pitch that was two-paced. Fans pointed out how a difficult pitch took out all the effectiveness of the 25-year-old who had dominated the series until now. Here’s how the internet reacted.

The moment Eng gave a proper traditional test cricket pitch, Shubman Gill forgot how to bat again!



This flatpitch bully has not scored a single score of 40 outside Asia apart from flat pitches of last 2 tests. I always maintained my stance that Gill only can score on flatpitch😂 pic.twitter.com/eyiCsIxpRm — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) July 13, 2025

Meet generational talent Shubman Gill :



– Statpads on flat tracks

– Manipulates casuals

– And is the first one to walk back to the pavilion whenever there's even a little movement off the pitch 🤣. pic.twitter.com/CB451zZsO7 — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) July 13, 2025

You will never see sun rising from west and shubhman gill performing under pressure on difficult pitches pic.twitter.com/tgHPAUY02o — Popa 🇮🇳 (@MagnesiumKohli) July 13, 2025

Sanjay Manjrekar said, "England players tried to rattle Shubman Gill with sledging and constant pressure, but he looked a bit unsettled. In contrast, Virat Kohli used to thrive under that kind of fire, he loved when the opposition came at him". pic.twitter.com/NhvIF3c31H — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2025

