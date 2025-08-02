‘Well Within Their Rights’ – Former Cricketer Defends India Over Ben Stokes Handshake Saga During Manchester Test

The Manchester Test ended in a draw.
Skipper Ben Stokes has been in the headlines after he refused to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar after the ENG vs IND fourth Test in Manchester. Stokes was disappointed with the Indian team’s decision not to declare the game earlier. While the other England players were spotted shaking hands with the Indian players, Stokes kept it restricted to his team members only.
It is an unsaid rule in cricket that allows captains of both teams to shake hands and finish the game on a draw if they think there is no possibility of a result in the allotted time or overs. After slogging for close to five sessions, Jadeja and Washington, who were batting on 89 and 80, refused to end the game. They denied Stokes’ offer after he had approached the umpire, which annoyed the England captain.
The likes of Jadeja and Sundar, who were on the verge of getting their centuries, decided to continue batting to reach their milestones.
ALSO READ:
Most of the former players believe India was well within their rights to continue the game, including Saba Karim.
“I think India was well within their rights. I think when two batters are well within their capacity to continue, citing the fact that you fought so hard for the last two to three sessions, and now you are nearing your century, one is bound to continue. Both Sundar and Jadeja made a wise decision to continue. How the other teams look at it, that a different ball game altogether. It’s their problem. I think that’s the message that Jadeja and the entire Indian team sent to the English team,” the former India player said.
Ben Stokes was slammed by former cricketers for his demeaning behaviour and actions during the Manchester Test.
Alongside the skipper, Harry Brook and Zak Crawley were also involved in a verbal spat with Indian batters. The English side has been targeted for their pathetic behaviour, both by the media and cricket pundits.
As of now, England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1. India have a chance to make a comeback if they win the fifth and final Test at The Oval.
At the time of filing this article, India have put up 150/2 in 36 overs of the second innings. Earlier, India were all out for 224 while England responded with 247. Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and Akash Deep (47) are unbeaten on the crease.
