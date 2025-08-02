‘Well Within Their Rights’ – Former Cricketer Defends India Over Ben Stokes Handshake Saga During Manchester Test

The Manchester Test ended in a draw.

Skipper Ben Stokes has been in the headlines after he refused to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar after the ENG vs IND fourth Test in Manchester. Stokes was disappointed with the Indian team’s decision not to declare the game earlier. While the other England players were spotted shaking hands with the Indian players, Stokes kept it restricted to his team members only.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG 153/4 PIR 98/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC 71/4 RUCC 120/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC 35/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 60/3 GUG 13/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W 94/6 GIB-W 68/10 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG 72/10 SEL 188/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 255/7 KELN 79/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT 66/10 PRK 215/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 266/7 SRAK 229/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – PUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY 141/1 MAG 136/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG 179/6 WOL 137/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB 211/5 PMW 140/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

It is an unsaid rule in cricket that allows captains of both teams to shake hands and finish the game on a draw if they think there is no possibility of a result in the allotted time or overs. After slogging for close to five sessions, Jadeja and Washington, who were batting on 89 and 80, refused to end the game. They denied Stokes’ offer after he had approached the umpire, which annoyed the England captain.

The likes of Jadeja and Sundar, who were on the verge of getting their centuries, decided to continue batting to reach their milestones.

ALSO READ:

Saba Karim Supports Decision By Ravindra Jadeja And Washington Sundar

Most of the former players believe India was well within their rights to continue the game, including Saba Karim.

“I think India was well within their rights. I think when two batters are well within their capacity to continue, citing the fact that you fought so hard for the last two to three sessions, and now you are nearing your century, one is bound to continue. Both Sundar and Jadeja made a wise decision to continue. How the other teams look at it, that a different ball game altogether. It’s their problem. I think that’s the message that Jadeja and the entire Indian team sent to the English team,” the former India player said.

Ben Stokes & Co. Face Criticism After Manchester Test.

Ben Stokes was slammed by former cricketers for his demeaning behaviour and actions during the Manchester Test.

Alongside the skipper, Harry Brook and Zak Crawley were also involved in a verbal spat with Indian batters. The English side has been targeted for their pathetic behaviour, both by the media and cricket pundits.

As of now, England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1. India have a chance to make a comeback if they win the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

At the time of filing this article, India have put up 150/2 in 36 overs of the second innings. Earlier, India were all out for 224 while England responded with 247. Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and Akash Deep (47) are unbeaten on the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.