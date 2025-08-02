News
Ben Stokes ENG vs IND Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar
indian-cricket-team

‘Well Within Their Rights’ – Former Cricketer Defends India Over Ben Stokes Handshake Saga During Manchester Test

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

The Manchester Test ended in a draw.

Ben Stokes ENG vs IND Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar

Skipper Ben Stokes has been in the headlines after he refused to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar after the ENG vs IND fourth Test in Manchester. Stokes was disappointed with the Indian team’s decision not to declare the game earlier. While the other England players were spotted shaking hands with the Indian players, Stokes kept it restricted to his team members only.

It is an unsaid rule in cricket that allows captains of both teams to shake hands and finish the game on a draw if they think there is no possibility of a result in the allotted time or overs. After slogging for close to five sessions, Jadeja and Washington, who were batting on 89 and 80, refused to end the game. They denied Stokes’ offer after he had approached the umpire, which annoyed the England captain.

The likes of Jadeja and Sundar, who were on the verge of getting their centuries, decided to continue batting to reach their milestones.

ALSO READ:

Saba Karim Supports Decision By Ravindra Jadeja And Washington Sundar

Most of the former players believe India was well within their rights to continue the game, including Saba Karim.

“I think India was well within their rights. I think when two batters are well within their capacity to continue, citing the fact that you fought so hard for the last two to three sessions, and now you are nearing your century, one is bound to continue. Both Sundar and Jadeja made a wise decision to continue. How the other teams look at it, that a different ball game altogether. It’s their problem. I think that’s the message that Jadeja and the entire Indian team sent to the English team,” the former India player said.

Ben Stokes & Co. Face Criticism After Manchester Test.

Ben Stokes was slammed by former cricketers for his demeaning behaviour and actions during the Manchester Test.

Alongside the skipper, Harry Brook and Zak Crawley were also involved in a verbal spat with Indian batters. The English side has been targeted for their pathetic behaviour, both by the media and cricket pundits. 

As of now, England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1. India have a chance to make a comeback if they win the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

At the time of filing this article, India have put up 150/2 in 36 overs of the second innings. Earlier, India were all out for 224 while England responded with 247. Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and Akash Deep (47) are unbeaten on the crease.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Ravindra Jadeja
Saba Karim
Washington Sundar
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

akash deep send off ben duckett oval test eng vs ind 5th test

‘Get Out Of My Way’ – Former India and England Captains React To Akash Deep Sending Off Ben Duckett At The Oval

Duckett looked irritated by Deep but didn't react too much after being dismissed
5:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025?

The second edition will kick off on August 2.
2:11 pm
Sreejita Sen
Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘That Was The Plan’ – Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

They were involved in a heated argument during the second session of Day 2.
10:53 am
Sreejita Sen
Ricky Ponting brilliantly predicted the ball that could trouble the RCB batter Jacob Bethell while commentating during Day 2 of the Oval Test.

How Ricky Ponting Predicted RCB Youngster’s Weakness That Mohammed Siraj Exploited to Perfection

Ricky Ponting deserves appreciation for predicting it correctly.
10:30 am
Darpan Jain
Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He said that the wicket of Duckett was more due to a poor shot than quality bowling.
10:24 am
Sagar Paul
Why Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Asked KL Rahul To Meet Post-Match After Altercation in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Why Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Asked KL Rahul To Meet Post-Match After Altercation in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

2:09 am
Chandra Moulee Das
