News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Reveals How India Got Lucky in T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Reveals Unknown Fact Behind Iconic Suryakumar Yadav Catch
indian-cricket-team

Former CSK Star Reveals How India Got Lucky in T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Reveals Unknown Fact Behind Iconic Suryakumar Yadav Catch

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read
Former CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Reveals How India Got Lucky in T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Reveals Unknown Fact Behind Iconic Suryakumar Yadav Catch

India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win last year ended a wait of 13 years for the Men in Blue since they last won a WC when MS Dhoni-led the side back in the 2011 ODI WC. The win was even more special, since at one point India was almost on the verge of losing the contest.

Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

167/6

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

161/7

Tungabhadra Warriors beat Vijayawada Sunshiners by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

161/5

Amaravati Royals AMR

108/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

52/1

North Delhi Strikers NDS

124/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

88/10

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

91/3

Central Delhi Queens Women beat East Delhi Riders Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

155/3

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

153/1

THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg beat Masroor Sports Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

146/5

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

147/4

1.Kieler HTC beat THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

111/9

KSV Kings KSV

115/0

KSV Kings beat Masroor Sports Club by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

125/3

MTV Stallions MTV

122/7

1.Kieler HTC beat MTV Stallions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

109/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

160/10

Hampshire HAM

162/1

Hampshire beat Surrey by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

136/7

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

97/9

Mysore Warriors won by 39 runs

Match start delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

143/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

139/7

Majees Titans MAT

141/7

Majees Titans beat Yallah Shabab Giants by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

49/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

161/6

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

43/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

145/7

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

105/10

Northern Territory Strike beat Australian Capital Territory by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Pakistan Shaheens PS

178/5

Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

176/8

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

126/10

Kashi Rudras beat Gorakhpur Lions by 50 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

4/0

Lucknow Falcons LUF

165/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

David Miller was looking in good touch and was taking the game away from India but Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics brought India back into the contest. With 16 runs needed off the last over, SKY caught Miller near the boundary ropes in a dramatic fashion. He grabbed a high shot from David Miller near long-off, threw the ball up before stepping over the boundary, and came back inside to complete the catch.

However, the catch came under question since Surya’s feet was millimetres away and there were doubts regarding if it had touched it. Nevertheless, it was deemed clean by the third umpire and declared out. Later footage also revealed that the boundary rope was pushed a little behind the white line marking the boundary.

However, under the proposed MCC Law 19.5.2, set to be integrated into ICC playing conditions in June 2025 and MCC laws in October 2026, this catch is legal.

19.5.2 states, “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if, prior to their first contact with the ball, their final contact with the ground was not entirely within the boundary. This applies to any fielder who makes contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, whether or not the ball has previously been touched by another fielder.”

ALSO READ:

CSK star Ambati Rayudu Reveals Unknown Fact Behind Iconic Suryakumar Yadav Catch

While SKY cleared all the legalities of the catch, Rayudu revealed how India got lucky with the win. The boundary rope which was spotted behind the line was apparently moved by the broadcasters during the break and it was not put back to its original position. If the rope hadn’t been moved behind, SKY could have touched it during the catch costing India a big chance.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra in a video on his Youtube channel, Ambati Rayudu said, “During the break, chairs are put near the boundary rope to put screens to show broadcasters what’s going on. During that the boundary rope was removed and they never put it back in place.”

India eventually went on to win the contest by 7 runs and end a long jinx.

Ambati Raydu
CSK
Suryakumar Yadav
T20 World Cup 2024
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

india bowling combination asia cup 2025 varun chakravarthy kuldeep yadav

What Is The Best Bowling Combination For India In Asia Cup 2025?

India will play Asia Cup 2025 on surfaces that favour batters
6:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Hardik Pandya remains India’s most crucial player, and the management must ensure a similar cover in the Asia Cup 2025.

Hardik Pandya Needs Batting Cover — the Mumbai Indians Template India Should Borrow for Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya has slowly developed a chink in his armour.
8:10 pm
Darpan Jain
Discarded India Batter Makes Strong Statement With Dazzling Ton, Aims For Test Comeback After Repeated Snubs

Discarded India Batter Makes Strong Statement With Dazzling Ton, Aims For Test Comeback After Repeated Snubs

He last played an international Test match in November 2024.
4:37 pm
Amogh Bodas
india-spinner-varun-chakravarthy-reveals-how-t20i-skipper-suryakumar-yadav-helped-him-make-international-comeback

India Spinner Reveals How T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Helped Him Make International Comeback

He has been on a rise in international cricket since his comeback.
2:40 pm
Vishnu PN
In a major blow before the Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the competition.

Star India Player Ruled Out Due to an Injury Before Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

He will be unavailable due to an injury.
11:50 am
Darpan Jain
It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill, who has a higher ceiling than most other batters and has been consistent in the IPL.

Revealed! Why Shubman Gill Won’t Be Included in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.