‘Hope He Gets Time’: Former CSK Star Warns Shubman Gill of High Expectations As India Test Captain

Shubman Gill will begin his India Test Captaincy stint with England tour starting June 20.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa, in an interview, heaped praise on the evolution of Shubman Gill as a cricketer. The 39-year-old spoke about Gill’s preparation and clarity of mind. This comes after the youngster was elected as the new India Test captain ahead of the England tour starting June 20.

Uthappa stressed the fact that the 25-year-old could be on the receiving end of high expectations as the Test skipper. He hoped that Gill would get a long rope to prove his mettle.

“My wish is that he gets time to settle into the role of Test Captaincy. He has got the makings of a great captain,” said Uthappa.

Shubman Gill Era Begins

Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have hung up their boots from the longest format recently. Gill will not have the luxury of their rich experience on the field. India’s unimpressive performances in the last two test series could play on the youngster’s mind.

Shubman Gill has shown improvement as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Last year, Gujarat Titans (GT) could manage only four wins under Gill’s new leadership role. However, the ongoing season saw GT reach the IPL 2025 Playoffs with nine wins before being they were knocked out by Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Uthappa revisited his interactions with the youngster post the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

“The clarity with which he spoke about what he wants to do for Indian cricket was impressive. I felt like I was talking to a 30-year old,” Uthappa added.

India have always been a powerhouse in Tests, right from Kohli leading to multiple victories outside Asia, to Rohit shaping the next generation.

Captain Gill’s first assignment is a challenging England tour. To add to that, India’s newest Test skipper has a brand new side to lead. But the talented batter has proven that he possesses the potential to lead India to great heights.

