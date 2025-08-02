News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
mohammed siraj eng vs ind michael atherton oval
indian-cricket-team

Former England Batter Labels This Indian Player ‘The One’ For Heroics In ENG vs IND Test Series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

India has managed to push every Test till the last day thanks to his massive contributions

mohammed siraj eng vs ind michael atherton oval

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be remembered for a number of things. In years to come, people who had followed all five matches, will think about all the matches going into the final day all the way to the final session, the verbal battles that spiced things up and both captains – Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill – leading their teams with example.

The runs flowed, but there were clear ebbs and flows in every match. No team dominated fully even though the current lead of 2-1 in favour of England suggests. But the series will also be remembered as the one which finally got Mohammed Siraj the recognition he deserved.

Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

169/6

East Delhi Riders EDR

12/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Sloggers SLG

153/4

Pirates PIR

98/7

Sloggers beat Pirates by 55 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Gaming CC GCC

71/4

Rugby CC RUCC

120/3

Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 49 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Sloggers SLG

102/0

Gaming CC GCC

100/5

Sloggers beat Gaming CC by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Rugby CC RUCC

112/2

Pirates PIR

87/6

Rugby CC beat Pirates by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Sloggers SLG

122/4

Rugby CC RUCC

123/1

Rugby CC beat Sloggers by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Gaming CC GCC

36/2

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

Gauhati Town Club GTC

MATCH ABANDONED

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

60/3

Guwahati Giants GUG

59/3

91 Yards Club beat Guwahati Giants by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
Estonia Women EST-W

94/6

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

68/10

Estonia Women beat Gibraltar Women by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
Estonia Women EST-W

94/8

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

95/3

Gibraltar Women won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

1/0

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Pahang PHG

72/10

Selangor SEL

188/2

Selangor beat Pahang by 116 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

255/7

Kelantan KELN

79/10

Johor beat Kelantan by 176 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Putrajaya PUT

66/10

Perak PRK

215/6

Perak beat Putrajaya by 149 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

266/7

Sarawak SRAK

229/6

Kuala Lumpur beat Sarawak by 37 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Perak PRK

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Rays RAY

141/1

Magic MAG

136/7

Rays beat Magic by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Chargers CHG

179/6

Wolves WOL

164/7

Chargers beat Wolves by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
NPL Bears NPB

211/5

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

140/10

NPL Bears beat Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats by 71 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

146/9

Eavion Eagles EAE

147/4

Eavion Eagles won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
Estonia ESN

90/10

Switzerland SWT

162/8

Switzerland beat Estonia by 72 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions PNC

195/5

South Africa Champions SAC

37/0

Fixtures Standings

Michael Atherton full of praise for Mohammed Siraj’s performances

After toiling for 6-7 years as an all-format regular, the Hyderabad pacer didn’t sacrifice his pace or intensity and was the only constant in overseas Test tours. Siraj’s numbers such as his average and economy fail to convey his necessity for the team.

ALSO READ:

He doesn’t have the express pace or the mercurial swing and seam like the other stars, but the 30-year-old has done the most essential part for his team, tirelessly running in over after over, session after session with the ball. 

When he couldn’t get the ball to talk, he kept rankling the opponents, setting them up for his team mates or bowling at full title when pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sat out. Former England captain Michael Atherton was effusive in his praise for Siraj, describing him as that ‘one team mate who grew taller when the going got tough.’

“He’s the type of cricketer that makes other people rise up as well. We had one back in my time – Darren Gough – who made people just play better because the way they carried on in the field and in the dressing room,” Atherton said on Sky Sports.

Mohammed Siraj gets to the top of the wickets list

“When the going gets tough, there are some characters that just grow a bit taller and everybody’s gonna look at him,” he added.

Gough, who was an express speedster, played 58 Tests for England between 1994 and 2003 claiming 229 wickets at an average of 28 including nine five-wicket hauls. The exertions of bowling rockets led to Gough’s multiple injuries and calling time on his career at just 33 and unfortunately miss out on being part of the famous 2005 Ashes victory.

Siraj, meanwhile, has managed to keep himself fit to bowl endless spells in his career of 40 Tests and is leading the wicket-takers’ list with 18 scalps from nine innings against England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Michael Atherton
Mohammed Siraj
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

washington sundar fifty gus atkinson eng vs ind 5th test oval

2,0,4,4,6,1 Washington Sundar Demolishes Gus Atkinson To Reach Fifty in 39 balls, Forces Umpires To Change Ball [WATCH]

Washington shifted gears to put India in a commanding position
10:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
yashasvi jaiswal vs ollie pope lunch break the oval eng vs ind 5th test

Time-wasting Drama Continues As Ollie Pope Exchanges Words With Riled-Up Yashasvi Jaiswal Before Lunch on Day 5 of The Oval Test [WATCH]

Jaiswal remained not out on 85 before umpires called for the break
6:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
akash deep send off ben duckett oval test eng vs ind 5th test

‘Get Out Of My Way’ – Former India and England Captains React To Akash Deep Sending Off Ben Duckett At The Oval

Duckett looked irritated by Deep but didn't react too much after being dismissed
6:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ben Stokes ENG vs IND Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar

‘Well Within Their Rights’ – Former Cricketer Defends India Over Ben Stokes Handshake Saga During Manchester Test

The Manchester Test ended in a draw.
5:01 pm
Ashish Satyam
Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025?

The second edition will kick off on August 2.
2:11 pm
Sreejita Sen
Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘That Was The Plan’ – Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

They were involved in a heated argument during the second session of Day 2.
10:53 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.