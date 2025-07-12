News
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series
indian-cricket-team

Former England Captain Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 12, 2025
3 min read

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will resume India's innings on Day 3.

Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Suggests Strict Rule to Avoid Slow Over-rates After Multiple Offenses During ENG vs IND Test Series

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has expressed his displeasure over the continuation of slow over-rates in the ongoing England vs India Test series. He suggested a strict rule to avoid the repeated occurrence after a loss of 22 overs combined in the initial two days of the third red-ball fixture at Lord’s.

“I don’t think fines work. I think these lads are quite rich. I don’t think the cash is going to affect them. Been a problem for Test match cricket for a while,” he said to BBC Sports.

Michael Vaughan’s Suggestion to Overcome The Occurrence

He discussed how the players and umpires approach the game at a “snail’s pace” throughout the maximum part of the fixture. On the fifth and final day, they try to regain the rhythm to finish off the allotted quota of 90 overs. The former English batter opined that if the authority makes it mandatory to complete 90 overs in each of the day’s play, it would surely help to increase the game’s pace in the red-ball format.

“I have no idea why on days one, two, three, and four, we can see the game played at a snail’s pace. You watch on day five when the players, the umpires, know that 90 overs have to be bowled, they’ll be running around,” he pointed out.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the previous Test between these two sides also saw 85, 86, 82 and 82 overs, respectively, in each of the day’s play. India scalped the final seven wickets under 69 overs in a rain-hit final day to secure a huge 336-run victory over the hosts.

“There won’t be as many drinks breaks, there won’t be as many delays because they know that 90 overs have to be bowled. I’d make it vey, very simple. You have to bowl the 90 overs. I would guarantee that would improve the pace,” stressed Vaughan.

ENG vs IND Third Test

Following the series-opener defeat at the Headingley Stadium, India fought back strongly to register their maiden Test win in the second fixture at Edgbaston. This also levelled the series 1-1 before coming into the third match at the prestigious Lord’s Stadium.

However, after two quick wickets, former England captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope stitched a crucial 109-run partnership, which helped them to finish off the opening day on 251/4. Root also brought up his 22nd home century. But a fiery morning spell from India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah folded the English side for 387. The 31-year-old claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in England.

In the second innings, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill departed early for 13 and 16 runs, respectively. Karun Nair also went back after a well-made 40. KL Rahul (53*) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (19*) will resume the innings on Day 3 with India at 145/3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

