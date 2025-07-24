Former England Cricketer’s Prediction Comes True As Rishabh Pant Steps Out To Bat With Injured Foot In 4th Test In Manchester

The 27-year-old player was in sheer pain and immediately asked the medical team to come on the field.

Former England bowler Stuart Broad has requested Rishabh Pant to come and bat despite being injured during the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

During the first day of play, the Indian team sustained a huge blow when Pant left the field after getting hit on his right foot.

The injury transpired in the final hour of the session when Chris Woakes bowled a lethal yorker that outplayed Pant as he was looking to sweep the ball. The 27-year-old player was in sheer pain and immediately asked the medical team to come on the field. After a brief evaluation, he was taken with the help of an ambulance for further treatment.

Stuart Broad In Awe of Rishabh Pant’s Batting

After witnessing the same, former England stalwart Stuart Broad revealed that he loves to commentate whenever Pant is batting in the middle. Broad also wished Pant a speedy recovery.

“I can’t remember too many cricketers come to England and have the reception he has had every time he has walked out.to bat. I think cricket fans are just excited to pay the money to get your seat in the stadium and then he comes out and away he goes. He’s been wonderful to commentate on and wonderful to watch. He’s wonderful for world cricket,” Broad said while speaking on Sky Sports.

Despite knowing the intensity of the injury, Broad urged Pant to come out and bat again for the Indian team. He reckoned that after getting the icing done, Pant could get rid of the swelling.

“So, we hope he recovers quickly. But looking at that, his foot swelled up real quickly. But the medical staff will be icing that every hour for the whole night to get rid of that swelling. Hopefully, there’s no major damage and he can come out to bat again with a bruised foot,” Broad added.

Latest Update On Rishabh Pant

The Indian team ended the first day of the fourth Test match at 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur battling it out in the middle. Just when the second day started, the English bowlers snared both Jadeja and Thakur at quick intervals.

Rishabh Pant then came out to bat alongside Washington Sundar. Pant is there in the middle, playing at the score of 37. However, as per the latest update, the 27-year-old will not be keeping wickets for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will step out on the field to do the wicket-keeping duties.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.