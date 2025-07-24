News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND Test
indian-cricket-team

Former England Cricketer’s Prediction Comes True As Rishabh Pant Steps Out To Bat With Injured Foot In 4th Test In Manchester

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 24, 2025
3 min read

The 27-year-old player was in sheer pain and immediately asked the medical team to come on the field.

Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND Test

Former England bowler Stuart Broad has requested Rishabh Pant to come and bat despite being injured during the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

During the first day of play, the Indian team sustained a huge blow when Pant left the field after getting hit on his right foot.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

190/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

141/10

Hong Kong HKG

193/4

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

153/4

Marsta CC MAR

152/3

Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Marsta by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

134/6

Huddinge HDN

137/5

Huddinge beat Rising Phoenix by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

7/0

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

203/4

91 Yards Club 91YC

49/10

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 154 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Cameroon Women CW-W

177/5

Eswatini Women EWW-W

37/10

Cameroon Women beat Eswatini Women by 140 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

99/9

Botswana Women BOT-W

64/9

Rwanda Women beat Botswana Women by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

152/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/7

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

157/2

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

198/3

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

153/5

Fixtures Standings

The injury transpired in the final hour of the session when Chris Woakes bowled a lethal yorker that outplayed Pant as he was looking to sweep the ball. The 27-year-old player was in sheer pain and immediately asked the medical team to come on the field. After a brief evaluation, he was taken with the help of an ambulance for further treatment. 

Stuart Broad In Awe of Rishabh Pant’s Batting

After witnessing the same, former England stalwart Stuart Broad revealed that he loves to commentate whenever Pant is batting in the middle. Broad also wished Pant a speedy recovery. 

“I can’t remember too many cricketers come to England and have the reception he has had every time he has walked out.to bat. I think cricket fans are just excited to pay the money to get your seat in the stadium and then he comes out and away he goes. He’s been wonderful to commentate on and wonderful to watch. He’s wonderful for world cricket,” Broad said while speaking on Sky Sports.

Despite knowing the intensity of the injury, Broad urged Pant to come out and bat again for the Indian team. He reckoned that after getting the icing done, Pant could get rid of the swelling. 

“So, we hope he recovers quickly. But looking at that, his foot swelled up real quickly. But the medical staff will be icing that every hour for the whole night to get rid of that swelling. Hopefully, there’s no major damage and he can come out to bat again with a bruised foot,” Broad added.

ALSO READ:

Latest Update On Rishabh Pant

The Indian team ended the first day of the fourth Test match at 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur battling it out in the middle. Just when the second day started, the English bowlers snared both Jadeja and Thakur at quick intervals.

Rishabh Pant then came out to bat alongside Washington Sundar. Pant is there in the middle, playing at the score of 37. However, as per the latest update, the 27-year-old will not be keeping wickets for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will step out on the field to do the wicket-keeping duties.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
RIshabh Pant
Stuart Broad
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

India, Pakistan Likely To Be in Same Group for Asia Cup 2025, Schedule and Venues To Be Decided in Coming Days: Report

There had been uncertainty surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup amid the India-Pakistan conflict.
6:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Narayan Jagadeesan Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Former CSK Player Likely To Replace Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

5:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Cleared to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Previously, the batter was declared to be ruled out of the series.
5:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
BCCI Forced to Look for New Options! Rishabh Pant’s Injury Replacement Ishan Kishan Injured Too After Falling Down and Had to Get Stitches

BCCI Forced to Look for New Options! Rishabh Pant’s Replacement Ishan Kishan Injured Too After Falling Down and Had to Get Stitches

6:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England To Host India Again in 2026 for Full-Fledged Limited-Overs Series

England To Host India Again in 2026 for Full-Fledged Limited-Overs Series

Team India will once again tour England in 2026.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Ishan Kishan To Replace Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

India Name Replacement For Injured Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND Test Series

Pant made 37 runs before retiring hurt at Old Trafford.
3:28 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.