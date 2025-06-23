News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former English pacer Steven Finn has labelled Jasprit Bumrah the most complete bowler ever, highlighting what makes him special.
indian-cricket-team

Former England Pacer Rates Jasprit Bumrah the Best Fast Bowler To Ever Play the Game

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah came up with another fabulous performance against England in the first Test in Headingley.

Former English pacer Steven Finn has labelled Jasprit Bumrah the most complete bowler ever, highlighting what makes him special.

At this point, Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t surprise anymore. Whenever he has the ball in his hand, the chances of wickets surge drastically, and he does the job most often.

Former English pacer Steven Finn has labelled Bumrah the most complete bowler ever, highlighting what makes him special in his BBC column. He wrote why Bumrah is so hard to pick, explaining how straight his arm is while delivering and the hyperextension of his elbow, which helps him generate extra pace through his action.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Finn also noted how Bumrah’s release point is ahead of his front foot, cutting the reaction time for the batters, as the ball comes quicker than many anticipate because the distance is less than usual. He was also in awe of how the ace pacer is quick despite not having a short run-up and not being too fluent.

“Imagine watching a fast bowler from side on. You will see most release the ball when their arm is directly above their front foot. Bumrah somehow gets his hand about 40cm ahead of his front foot, cutting the distance between himself and the batter, thus reducing the batter’s reaction time. Bumrah has short, stuttering steps, without any sort of fluency. There is nothing in the approach that suggests he will be capable of bowling with the speed he does.”

Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records on his way to another five-for

When Bumrah began his Test career, several experts, including the legendary Michael Holding, had doubts about whether he could be as successful in red-ball cricket as in the other two formats. But it didn’t take him long to put those doubts aside by acing the longest format right from the start.

He came up with another fabulous performance against England in the first Test in Headingley, snaring five wickets when other bowlers gave little support throughout the innings. He became the first Asian bowler to take 150 wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), surpassing Wasim Akram’s tally of 146.

Bumrah now has the joint-most five-wicket hauls (12) for India in away Tests, equalling Kapil Dev, who took 108 innings compared to Bumrah’s 64. He has three five-fors in England, the most by any Indian bowler, and might add more in the upcoming matches, given his rhythm.

However, Shubman Gill must be cautious of his workload and not over-bowl him, even if it means a lean patch for the team. He has already done the heavy lifting for his team, and this is just the start of the series, so other bowlers must also step up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Steven Finn
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

THIS is What Jasprit Bumrah Had to Say After Three Catches Were Dropped Off His Bowling in the ENG vs IND 1st Test

This was Jasprit Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul away from home.
8:46 am
Amogh Bodas
‘Hard To Get Him out’-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Hard To Get Him out’-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ollie Pope also spoke on the potential target that India could set England in Leeds.
1:14 am
Vishnu PN
England, India players wear black armbands on Day 3 ENG vs IND 1st Test Headingley

Not The Ahmedabad Crash, England, India Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 3 For This Reason

2:15 am
Disha Asrani
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected a five-wicket haul during England's first innings against India.
9:05 pm
Vishnu PN
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill face criticism for not using Shardul Thakur well ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘If you’re gonna play…’ – Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Face Huge Flak for Shardul Thakur Selection in ENG vs IND 1st Test

India amassed 471 in the first innings on the back of three centuries.
8:47 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant Umpire Controversy ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant Loses Cool With Umpire, Throws Ball in Frustration on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were unbeaten on the crease.
7:34 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.