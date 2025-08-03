News
graham gooch feels india have moved on from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
indian-cricket-team

Former England Player Feels India Have Moved On From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Tests

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

India are aiming to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

graham gooch feels india have moved on from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

A few weeks before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the discussion surrounding the Indian team was if they can even come close to challenging the England team on their home turf. The chief reason being two of their stalwarts – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – announcing their retirement from Test cricket.

Kohli, who is India’s most successful Test captain, called time on his 13-year career in the longest form after playing 123 matches and scoring 9,230 runs.

Rohit, who was the captain of the side before he retired, played 67 Tests and scored 4,301 runs in a Test career that spanned across 11 years.

Graham Gooch feels retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were inevitable

Succeeding Rohit was his ODI deputy Shubman Gill who was coming off a miserable run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Gill, being just 31 Tests, old also had a point to prove in the England tour.

But as soon as the series started, it was evident that the Indian team was nowhere close to being pushovers. They lost the first Test at Headingley and the third Test at Lord’s but they were in the game for most of the matches and pushed England to their limits.

ALSO READ:

The batsmen stepped up on every occasion, scoring a total of 12 hundreds, the most by a visiting team in England. Four of those have come from skipper Gill himself as he blazed his way to 754 runs as he broke a long-standing record of most runs scored by an Indian skipper in a single Test series.

Former England batter Graham Gooch felt that India are in safe hands with Gill at the helm as he felt that the retirement of Kohli and Rohit had to happen at some point of time.

“Look, one door closes, another one opens. You can’t expect, great players or any players to play on forever. There is a time when they decide that they’ve had enough or come to retirement or whatever,” Gooch told PTI on Sunday.

Graham Gooch hails Shubman Gill’s captaincy and batting

“I think the young Indian players have done brilliantly. The captain (Shubman Gill) has been outstanding. He looks a real class act with the willow and hopefully he’ll get many, many more Test runs and get many victories for India in the future. So I think the team’s in good hands,” the batting great further added.

India have fared well without Kohli and Rohit with Gill piling on runs at No.4, a position previously occupied by Kohli. The opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have scored four hundreds in total, showing that the team can do without Rohit at the top of the order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
Graham Gooch
India
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

Former India Assistant Coach Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

He is only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs in England.
6:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj became the leading-wicket taker in the series.
5:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He scored a brilliant 118 runs in the final fixture of the England vs India Test series.
11:21 am
Sreejita Sen
Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in the five-match Test series.
12:48 am
Amogh Bodas
mohammed siraj zak crawley wicket eng vs ind 5th test oval test last ball

Mohammed Siraj And Shubman Gill Pull Off Great Strategic Bluff To Castle Zak Crawley In Dying Moments Of Day 3 [WATCH]

India ended the day on a high note after setting England a big target to chase
12:35 am
Samarnath Soory
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Centre Stage, Shatters Unique Record In ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravindra Jadeja Takes Centre Stage, Shatters Unique Record In ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravindra Jadeja scored a ffity in the second innings of the fifth Test.
11:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
