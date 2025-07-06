‘They’re Playing on England’s Ego’ – Former England Player Lavishes Praise On India After Record Batting Display in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match.
India have set a mammoth target of 536 runs for England to chase on the final day of the second Test, after reducing the hosts to 72/3 before the end of the fourth day’s play in Birmingham. The entire batting lineup, headed by captain Shubman Gill, has stepped up and contributed to posting two huge totals in both of their innings at the Edgbaston Stadium.
–
–
41/4
183/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
294/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Previously, England batter Harry Brook stated that they would give it a shot at any target that India sets in front of them, after winning the series opener by chasing 364 in the fourth innings in Leeds. However, following the mammoth 608-run target posted by India after declaring the innings on 427/6, former English batter Ian Ward has praised India for challenging England in their own way.
“They’re playing on England’s ego, confidence, mantra, whatever you want to call it,” opined the Sky Sports broadcaster.
Another English player, Mark Butcher, applauded the fast-paced “Baz-ball” strategy of England. He felt that the recent instances of England chasing down huge totals might have restricted India from declaring their innings early.
“It is a legacy, a tribute, to the fear Stokes and England put into teams when setting fourth-innings targets. India want to make sure England are completely and utterly out of it and then you ask a team reticent to draw games whether they can do it,” he stressed on Sky Sports.
ALSO READ:
After putting up a huge 587 in the first innings, led by an astonishing and record-breaking 269-run knock from skipper Gill, Team India followed it up in the second innings to declare on 427/6 with a 607-run lead. The newly appointed captain brought up yet another remarkable century (161), alongside crucial contributions from previous fixture centurions, KL Rahul (55) and Rishabh Pant (65). Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also notched up 69 runs, following his 89-run knock in the first innings.
While defending the total, Mohammed Siraj provided the breakthrough in the form of England opener Zak Crawley, who bagged a six-wicket haul in the previous innings. Pacer Akashdeep Singh also scalped two before the stumps of an exciting Day 4. Notably, this is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match. On an enthralling final day’s play, India will need seven more wickets to level the series before heading into the iconic Lord’s Stadium.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.