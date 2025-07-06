News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

‘They’re Playing on England’s Ego’ – Former England Player Lavishes Praise On India After Record Batting Display in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

This is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match.

India have set a mammoth target of 536 runs for England to chase on the final day of the second Test, after reducing the hosts to 72/3 before the end of the fourth day’s play in Birmingham. The entire batting lineup, headed by captain Shubman Gill, has stepped up and contributed to posting two huge totals in both of their innings at the Edgbaston Stadium.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

41/4

Philippines PHL

183/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Turkey Women TKW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Serbia Women SBA-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Ostend Tigers OSTG

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

294/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Previously, England batter Harry Brook stated that they would give it a shot at any target that India sets in front of them, after winning the series opener by chasing 364 in the fourth innings in Leeds. However, following the mammoth 608-run target posted by India after declaring the innings on 427/6, former English batter Ian Ward has praised India for challenging England in their own way.

“They’re playing on England’s ego, confidence, mantra, whatever you want to call it,” opined the Sky Sports broadcaster.

Mark Butcher Applauds the Baz-ball Legacy

Another English player, Mark Butcher, applauded the fast-paced “Baz-ball” strategy of England. He felt that the recent instances of England chasing down huge totals might have restricted India from declaring their innings early.

“It is a legacy, a tribute, to the fear Stokes and England put into teams when setting fourth-innings targets. India want to make sure England are completely and utterly out of it and then you ask a team reticent to draw games whether they can do it,” he stressed on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After putting up a huge 587 in the first innings, led by an astonishing and record-breaking 269-run knock from skipper Gill, Team India followed it up in the second innings to declare on 427/6 with a 607-run lead. The newly appointed captain brought up yet another remarkable century (161), alongside crucial contributions from previous fixture centurions, KL Rahul (55) and Rishabh Pant (65). Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also notched up 69 runs, following his 89-run knock in the first innings.

While defending the total, Mohammed Siraj provided the breakthrough in the form of England opener Zak Crawley, who bagged a six-wicket haul in the previous innings. Pacer Akashdeep Singh also scalped two before the stumps of an exciting Day 4. Notably, this is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match. On an enthralling final day’s play, India will need seven more wickets to level the series before heading into the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
Ian Ward
India
Shubman Gill
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

eng vs ind 2nd test day 5 weather rain forecast edgbaston weather india vs england

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Update: Edgbaston Weather And Hourly Rain Forecast As India Look To Bowl England Out

10:27 am
CX Staff Writer

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
1:11 am
Amogh Bodas

‘Does The Dirty Job’ – India Player Gets Pat On Back From Bowling Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel attended the Press Conference after the fourth day's play.
12:24 am
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep bowled Joe Root Edgbaston ENG vs IND 2nd Test Watch video

[WATCH] Akash Deep Cleans Up Joe Root With A Peach, Signals ‘I Am Here To Stay’ At Dressing Room During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

10:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

‘It’s Going To Rain’ – Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

Harry Brook and Shubman Gill were involved in a friendly banter during the second England vs India Test.
11:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England

Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England

Shubman Gill has scored 585 runs from four innings against England so far.
11:12 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.