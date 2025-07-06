‘They’re Playing on England’s Ego’ – Former England Player Lavishes Praise On India After Record Batting Display in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match.

India have set a mammoth target of 536 runs for England to chase on the final day of the second Test, after reducing the hosts to 72/3 before the end of the fourth day’s play in Birmingham. The entire batting lineup, headed by captain Shubman Gill, has stepped up and contributed to posting two huge totals in both of their innings at the Edgbaston Stadium.

All matches (54) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 41/4 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Previously, England batter Harry Brook stated that they would give it a shot at any target that India sets in front of them, after winning the series opener by chasing 364 in the fourth innings in Leeds. However, following the mammoth 608-run target posted by India after declaring the innings on 427/6, former English batter Ian Ward has praised India for challenging England in their own way.

“They’re playing on England’s ego, confidence, mantra, whatever you want to call it,” opined the Sky Sports broadcaster.

Mark Butcher Applauds the Baz-ball Legacy

Another English player, Mark Butcher, applauded the fast-paced “Baz-ball” strategy of England. He felt that the recent instances of England chasing down huge totals might have restricted India from declaring their innings early.

“It is a legacy, a tribute, to the fear Stokes and England put into teams when setting fourth-innings targets. India want to make sure England are completely and utterly out of it and then you ask a team reticent to draw games whether they can do it,” he stressed on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After putting up a huge 587 in the first innings, led by an astonishing and record-breaking 269-run knock from skipper Gill, Team India followed it up in the second innings to declare on 427/6 with a 607-run lead. The newly appointed captain brought up yet another remarkable century (161), alongside crucial contributions from previous fixture centurions, KL Rahul (55) and Rishabh Pant (65). Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also notched up 69 runs, following his 89-run knock in the first innings.

While defending the total, Mohammed Siraj provided the breakthrough in the form of England opener Zak Crawley, who bagged a six-wicket haul in the previous innings. Pacer Akashdeep Singh also scalped two before the stumps of an exciting Day 4. Notably, this is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match. On an enthralling final day’s play, India will need seven more wickets to level the series before heading into the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.