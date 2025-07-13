News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former England Player Jonathan Trott Criticises Shubman Gill for Heated Exchange With Zak Crawley Over Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

Former England Player Criticises Shubman Gill for Heated Exchange With Zak Crawley Over Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 13, 2025
3 min read

He ended by saying that the incident has added more drama to the match and set things up interestingly for the next day.

Former England Player Jonathan Trott Criticises Shubman Gill for Heated Exchange With Zak Crawley Over Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

There was a heated moment late on Day 3 at Lord’s during the India vs England Test match. The tension started in the final over of play when Shubman Gill appeared visibly upset with Zak Crawley’s slow approach between deliveries.

After India wrapped up their first innings, they returned to the field hoping to bowl two quick overs before stumps. But England opener Zak Crawley seemed to deliberately slow things down. He took his time getting ready, walked away from the crease twice, and delayed facing Jasprit Bumrah’s deliveries.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

17/0

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Koln CC KNCC

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

28/2

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

This didn’t sit well with India captain Shubman Gill. He walked up from the slip cordon and exchanged words with Crawley. Ben Duckett stepped in to calm things down, but the situation only got more intense.

Then, on the fifth ball of the over, Bumrah bowled a delivery that hit Crawley near his fingers. He immediately called for medical attention. As the physio ran onto the field, the Indian players gathered around and some clapped sarcastically. Gill sprinted towards Crawley, pointed at him, and shouted an angry comment telling him to “grow some f***ing balls.” Duckett again stepped in to stop the argument, but the exchange continued for a bit.

With the delay and the tension rising, the umpires ended the day’s play, deciding there wasn’t enough time left to bowl another over.

Jonathan Trott Questions Shubman Gill’s On-Field Conduct

Former England batter and current Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott was not happy with how Shubman Gill behaved on the field. While speaking on JioHotstar after the day’s play, Trott said he did not like how Gill acted during the incident and felt it was unnecessary.

Trott mentioned that they did not know if England said anything while fielding that might have caused the reaction, but still felt Gill went too far. He said that as a captain, Gill should lead by example and that his behaviour looked more like acting.

“We don’t know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. But I don’t like the acting from Shubman Gill. As a captain, you set the tone,” Jonathan Trott said.

ALSO READ:

Jonathan Trott Criticises Shubman Gill’s Confrontational Style

Trott also compared Gill’s actions to a former captain, saying that pointing fingers and getting into the face of the opposition reminded him of that previous style. He added that while being competitive is important, sometimes a player or captain should rise above such situations. He ended by saying that the incident has added more drama to the match and set things up interestingly for the next day.

“Pointing fingers and getting very confrontational, very much like a previous captain before getting in the face of the opposition. I am all for being competitive and being tough on the field, but sometimes you have to rise above it. It sets up nicely for tomorrow’s play,” he added.

At the end of the day, England are 2 for no loss in their second innings and have a lead of 2 runs after both teams finished with the same score in the first innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Jonathan Trott
Shubman Gill
Zak Crawley
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul was dismissed for 100 from 177 balls at Lord's.
1:01 am
Vishnu PN
‘Grow Some F* B’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

‘Grow Some F*** B****’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

1:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

10:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘He Was at the Top of the Tree’- Kane Williamson Terms Virat Kohli As ‘Greatest All-Format Player’ in Last 15 Years

‘He Was at the Top of the Tree’- Kane Williamson Terms Virat Kohli As ‘Greatest All-Format Player’ in Last 15 Years

Virat Kohli continues to play ODIs for India despite retiring from T20Is and Tests.
8:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Discarded India Batter Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

Discarded India Batter Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

7:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.