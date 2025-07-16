‘…May Outscore Shubman Gill’ – Former England Player’s Huge Claim on India Batter Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test 

The batter has scored 375 runs in three matches of the Test series so far.

Former England batter Owais Shah has banked on KL Rahul to overtake India captain Shubman Gill in run tally in the ongoing five-match Test series. Currently, the 25-year-old is the highest scorer of India in this red-ball series with a huge 607 runs, including two tons (147, 161) and a double hundred (269). Rahul has also scored 375 runs in three matches so far and notched up two centuries (137,100).

“I feel KL, over 10-15 matches, may just outscore Shubman Gill. I think we will see him really come about in the next 12 months,” he stated on a YouTube video.

All matches (44) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 139/0 DBS 65/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 149/7 91YC 148/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR 150/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 107/5 MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ 37/2 Fixtures Standings

Owais Shah Backs KL Rahul to Bring Out His Best in Remaining Fixtures

The former batter, who has represented England in 94 international matches, believes that the 33-year-old is the “best batsman” of the current India squad. He also felt that the wicketkeeper-batter could create a strong impact in the batting lineup after the recent Test retirement of the former India captain Virat Kohli.

“I still feel KL Rahul is the best batsman in the batting line-up who you should be able to rely on. It is time for him to deliver the sort of numbers his technique and temperament promise,” he opined.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the opener has always enjoyed a fine form on English soil. He has put up 989 runs in 24 Test innings so far, including four hundreds and two half-centuries. His average in England has also seen a seven-point increase to reach 41.20

“I think he’s been in the shadow of Kohli. With Kohli at the crease, he was always going to be your main batsman and Rahul was under the radar. But this is his time to flourish,” added the former batter.

India Trails 2-1 in ENG vs IND Test Series

After starting the series opener in Leeds with a combined 835 runs, which also witnessed a record five Test hundreds from the Indian batters, they failed to defend 364 in the final innings. However, coming into the Edgbaston Stadium, Gill and Co. staged a massive comeback to level the series ahead of the much-anticipated third Test at Lord’s.

The young India skipper shattered several records on his way to score a huge 269, which powered India to pile up a mammoth 587 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Eventually, a six-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj in the second innings and ten wickets combined from Akash Deep Singh ensured India’s huge 336-run victory over the hosts.

They also dominated most of the sessions in the third Test, but a mini-collapse of the lower-middle order restricted them from securing a lead. Both teams ended up with 387 each. However, a fighting knock from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could not take India over the line after Siraj’s unfortunate dismissal on a Shoaib Bashir delivery. England won the match by 22 runs.

These two sides will clash again in the penultimate fixture of the series, which will commence on July 23 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.