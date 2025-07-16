News
'...May Outscore Shubman Gill' - Former England Player's Huge Claim on India Batter KL Rahul Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

‘…May Outscore Shubman Gill’ – Former England Player’s Huge Claim on India Batter Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test 

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

The batter has scored 375 runs in three matches of the Test series so far.

'...May Outscore Shubman Gill' - Former England Player's Huge Claim on India Batter KL Rahul Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Former England batter Owais Shah has banked on KL Rahul to overtake India captain Shubman Gill in run tally in the ongoing five-match Test series. Currently, the 25-year-old is the highest scorer of India in this red-ball series with a huge 607 runs, including two tons (147, 161) and a double hundred (269). Rahul has also scored 375 runs in three matches so far and notched up two centuries (137,100).

“I feel KL, over 10-15 matches, may just outscore Shubman Gill. I think we will see him really come about in the next 12 months,” he stated on a YouTube video.

Owais Shah Backs KL Rahul to Bring Out His Best in Remaining Fixtures

The former batter, who has represented England in 94 international matches, believes that the 33-year-old is the “best batsman” of the current India squad. He also felt that the wicketkeeper-batter could create a strong impact in the batting lineup after the recent Test retirement of the former India captain Virat Kohli.

“I still feel KL Rahul is the best batsman in the batting line-up who you should be able to rely on. It is time for him to deliver the sort of numbers his technique and temperament promise,” he opined.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the opener has always enjoyed a fine form on English soil. He has put up 989 runs in 24 Test innings so far, including four hundreds and two half-centuries. His average in England has also seen a seven-point increase to reach 41.20

“I think he’s been in the shadow of Kohli. With Kohli at the crease, he was always going to be your main batsman and Rahul was under the radar. But this is his time to flourish,” added the former batter.

India Trails 2-1 in ENG vs IND Test Series

After starting the series opener in Leeds with a combined 835 runs, which also witnessed a record five Test hundreds from the Indian batters, they failed to defend 364 in the final innings. However, coming into the Edgbaston Stadium, Gill and Co. staged a massive comeback to level the series ahead of the much-anticipated third Test at Lord’s.

The young India skipper shattered several records on his way to score a huge 269, which powered India to pile up a mammoth 587 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Eventually, a six-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj in the second innings and ten wickets combined from Akash Deep Singh ensured India’s huge 336-run victory over the hosts.

They also dominated most of the sessions in the third Test, but a mini-collapse of the lower-middle order restricted them from securing a lead. Both teams ended up with 387 each. However, a fighting knock from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could not take India over the line after Siraj’s unfortunate dismissal on a Shoaib Bashir delivery. England won the match by 22 runs.

These two sides will clash again in the penultimate fixture of the series, which will commence on July 23 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
KL Rahul
Owais Shah
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Shubman Gill Sanjay Manjrekar Ravi Shastri Lords Test ENG vs IND

Former India Head Coach Defends Shubman Gill for His Captaincy Style Amid Sanjay Manjrekar Criticism After Lord’s Test

He is currently the leading run-scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
4:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Former World Cup Winner Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs.
3:19 pm
Sagar Paul
ENG W vs IND W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

Previously, India Women's won the ODI series 3-0 against England Women's in 2022.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

Former India Captain Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.
12:41 pm
Sagar Paul

Former India Captain Questions Batting Collapse After Lords Test Defeat, Praises Valiant Ravindra Jadeja effort

He said India should have easily chased 193, especially with the kind of batters they have.
9:57 am
Sagar Paul
Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar ENG vs IND Lords Test

‘Never Took Risks to Help India Win’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Reignites ‘Bits and Pieces’ Controversy on Ravindra Jadeja After Lord’s Test Heartbreak

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the fifth leading run-getter in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
12:41 am
Aditya Ighe
