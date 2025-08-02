‘Get Out Of My Way’ – Former India and England Captains React To Akash Deep Sending Off Ben Duckett At The Oval

Duckett looked irritated by Deep but didn't react too much after being dismissed
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has had more than a handful of memorable encounters besides the duels between the bat and the ball.
There were multiple minor battles of banter that lit the fuse before the powder keg blew up with the verbal spat between Zak Crawley and Shubman Gill at Lord’s.
Crawley didn’t let it go when India came out to chase as England skipper Ben Stokes joined in to mockingly clap at the batters.
ALSO READ:
During the second day’s play, England were in control with their openers Crawley and Duckett scoring above 8 RPO before Akash Deep got the wicket of Duckett.
As Duckett started his walk to the pavilion, Deep put his hand around him and spoke with a sneer, while the Englishman bore an exasperated expression but decided to stay silent.
This didn’t go down well with Ravi Shastri and Michael Atherton, who had captained India and England, who criticised Deep for acting out of line.
“Can you imagine doing that to Viv Richards?” Atherton questioned while speaking on Sky Sports.
“I would’ve hated if the bowler put his arm around me after dismissing me….Stay out of the way!” the former batter said.
Shastri concurred by saying, he would’ve lost his temper had a bowler sent him off in such fashion.
“If Athers would’ve put his around me, I would’ve told him to ‘Get out of my way,’” Shastri said.
“I wouldn’t have any problems if it is good-natured, because cricket is an emotionally-passionate game and I would like to see them stuck in and not get the referee involved. But it is a non-contact sport and the match referee has to stamp that out,” Atherton then said.
“No physical contact. Who knows what it can lead to. Duckett could’ve been thinking something else. Another player with a feisty temper, could’ve done something he would’ve regretted. Because there are millions watching, the match referee could’ve stepped in and done something about it,” Shastri chipped in.
On Day 4, however, Duckett and Deep seemed to have made up for the incident as they hugged during the morning session when Deep was batting as a night watchman in India’s second innings.