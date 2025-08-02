‘Get Out Of My Way’ – Former India and England Captains React To Akash Deep Sending Off Ben Duckett At The Oval

Duckett looked irritated by Deep but didn't react too much after being dismissed

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has had more than a handful of memorable encounters besides the duels between the bat and the ball.

There were multiple minor battles of banter that lit the fuse before the powder keg blew up with the verbal spat between Zak Crawley and Shubman Gill at Lord’s.

Crawley didn’t let it go when India came out to chase as England skipper Ben Stokes joined in to mockingly clap at the batters.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG 153/4 PIR 98/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC 71/4 RUCC 120/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC 35/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 60/3 GUG 13/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W 94/6 GIB-W 68/10 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG 72/10 SEL 188/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 255/7 KELN 79/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT 66/10 PRK 215/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 266/7 SRAK 229/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – PUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY 141/1 MAG 136/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG 179/6 WOL 137/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB 211/5 PMW 140/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

Akash Deep sending off Ben Duckett at The Oval draws criticism

Then India stared at a certain series defeat after conceding a 600-plus total in the fourth Test at Old Trafford which was then saved by two excellent partnerships. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were close to their respective hundreds in the final session of the final day when Stokes decided that Jadeja should shake hands with him and call it a draw.

Jadeja refused and Stokes got petty by telling Harry Brook to bowl loose full-tosses to put a damper on the hundred celebrations. Jadeja and Washington, got to their hundreds and then shook hands, which added more fuel to the feistiness of the series.

Even before the fifth and final Test began, the bust-up between Surrey curator Lee Fortis and India head coach Gautam Gambhir over examining the pitch, stirred up more controversy.

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer, arguably the best players in the series, for The Oval Test couldn’t stop the tempers from sparking.

ALSO READ:

During the second day’s play, England were in control with their openers Crawley and Duckett scoring above 8 RPO before Akash Deep got the wicket of Duckett.

As Duckett started his walk to the pavilion, Deep put his hand around him and spoke with a sneer, while the Englishman bore an exasperated expression but decided to stay silent.

"If Athers had put his hand around me getting me out, I would've said 'Get out of the way!'" 😅



Ravi Shastri and Michael Atherton share their thoughts on the incident between Ben Duckett and Akash Deep 💭 pic.twitter.com/UyQzCX6uJL — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 2, 2025

This didn’t go down well with Ravi Shastri and Michael Atherton, who had captained India and England, who criticised Deep for acting out of line.

“Can you imagine doing that to Viv Richards?” Atherton questioned while speaking on Sky Sports.

“I would’ve hated if the bowler put his arm around me after dismissing me….Stay out of the way!” the former batter said.

Shastri concurred by saying, he would’ve lost his temper had a bowler sent him off in such fashion.

“If Athers would’ve put his around me, I would’ve told him to ‘Get out of my way,’” Shastri said.

“I wouldn’t have any problems if it is good-natured, because cricket is an emotionally-passionate game and I would like to see them stuck in and not get the referee involved. But it is a non-contact sport and the match referee has to stamp that out,” Atherton then said.

Ben Duckett and Akash Deep bury the hatchet on Day 4

“No physical contact. Who knows what it can lead to. Duckett could’ve been thinking something else. Another player with a feisty temper, could’ve done something he would’ve regretted. Because there are millions watching, the match referee could’ve stepped in and done something about it,” Shastri chipped in.

Ben Duckett with Akashdeep. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QY7WAmMrTR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 2, 2025

On Day 4, however, Duckett and Deep seemed to have made up for the incident as they hugged during the morning session when Deep was batting as a night watchman in India’s second innings.