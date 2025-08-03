News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series
indian-cricket-team

Former India Assistant Coach Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

He is only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs in England.

Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

After more than a month of some exciting red-ball clashes, the long five-match Test series between India and England is now on the brink of its climax. Amidst this, the former assistant coach of the Indian cricket team, Abhishek Nayar, has recently opened up about the pre-series preparations of the star Indian batter KL Rahul.

Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
North Delhi Strikers NDS

136/3

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
04 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
04 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Gaming CC GCC

66/6

Rugby CC RUCC

162/1

Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 96 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Sloggers SLG

64/0

Gaming CC GCC

61/8

Sloggers won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

159/9

City Cricket Club CCC

57/4

Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 24 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

116/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

111/9

Pahang PHG

71/10

Melaka beat Pahang by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

97/0

Kelantan KELN

93/10

Selangor beat Kelantan by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Penang PENG

90/10

Putrajaya PUT

91/9

Putrajaya beat Penang by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

127/0

Sarawak SRAK

123/10

Perak beat Sarawak by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Marlins MAR

170/5

Rockets ROC

167/6

Marlins beat Rockets by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Rays RAY

154/8

Marlins MAR

155/5

Marlins beat Rays by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Pirates PRS

Marlins MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

111/7

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

177/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

135/8

Pakistan PAK

133/9

West Indies won by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
Estonia ESN

100/1

Switzerland SWT

157/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings

Abhishek Nayar on KL Rahul’s Pre-series Preparations

The former coach revealed that the batter swiftly shifted his focus to the following Test series just after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He also acknowledged Rahul’s efforts to begin the preparation ahead of most of the Indian batters in the ongoing series.

“He has worked very, very hard. There are very few people who know this that after the birth of his child, he was in the IPL, he came back immediately. He started preparing for the Test series while a lot of people wouldn’t have done that,” stated Nair to Sportstar.

ALSO READ:

Previously, the batter also had two brilliant outings while touring England in 2018 and 2021. He put up a combined 614 runs in nine matches, including two tons, in the previous two series. Moreover, he became only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs on English soil after some of the greats of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

“He knew the importance of this series; he understood it. And every minute post the last game that he played in the IPL, was about how he can do well in this Test series. So it’s great to see him do well there and get the recognition,” added Nayar.

KL Rahul in ENG vs IND Test Series

The 33-year-old notched up a total of 532 runs in five fixtures of this series at an average of 53.20, including two hundreds and as many fifty-plus scores. With his best performance in a single Test series, Rahul also became the second-highest run-getter for India across these five fixtures, after the new India skipper Shubman Gill. However, the batter narrowly missed on to surpass the legendary Indian cricketer Gavaskar’s milestone to score the most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series against England.

The former Indian player notched up 542 runs in 1979, which he missed to beat by a mere margin of 10 runs, after falling for a cheap seven runs in the second innings at The Oval. However, Day 4 of the final ENG vs IND fixture is underway with the hosts needing 210 runs more to win the match with six wickets in hand. at the time of writing. Joe Root and Harry Brook will resume the innings at 23 and 38, respectively, after the Lunch.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Nayar
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

graham gooch feels india have moved on from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Former England Player Feels India Have Moved On From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Tests

India are aiming to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
5:54 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj became the leading-wicket taker in the series.
5:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He scored a brilliant 118 runs in the final fixture of the England vs India Test series.
11:21 am
Sreejita Sen
Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in the five-match Test series.
12:48 am
Amogh Bodas
mohammed siraj zak crawley wicket eng vs ind 5th test oval test last ball

Mohammed Siraj And Shubman Gill Pull Off Great Strategic Bluff To Castle Zak Crawley In Dying Moments Of Day 3 [WATCH]

India ended the day on a high note after setting England a big target to chase
12:35 am
Samarnath Soory
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Centre Stage, Shatters Unique Record In ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravindra Jadeja Takes Centre Stage, Shatters Unique Record In ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravindra Jadeja scored a ffity in the second innings of the fifth Test.
11:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.