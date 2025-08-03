Former India Assistant Coach Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

He is only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs in England.

After more than a month of some exciting red-ball clashes, the long five-match Test series between India and England is now on the brink of its climax. Amidst this, the former assistant coach of the Indian cricket team, Abhishek Nayar, has recently opened up about the pre-series preparations of the star Indian batter KL Rahul.

Abhishek Nayar on KL Rahul’s Pre-series Preparations

The former coach revealed that the batter swiftly shifted his focus to the following Test series just after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He also acknowledged Rahul’s efforts to begin the preparation ahead of most of the Indian batters in the ongoing series.

“He has worked very, very hard. There are very few people who know this that after the birth of his child, he was in the IPL, he came back immediately. He started preparing for the Test series while a lot of people wouldn’t have done that,” stated Nair to Sportstar.

Previously, the batter also had two brilliant outings while touring England in 2018 and 2021. He put up a combined 614 runs in nine matches, including two tons, in the previous two series. Moreover, he became only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs on English soil after some of the greats of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

“He knew the importance of this series; he understood it. And every minute post the last game that he played in the IPL, was about how he can do well in this Test series. So it’s great to see him do well there and get the recognition,” added Nayar.

KL Rahul in ENG vs IND Test Series

The 33-year-old notched up a total of 532 runs in five fixtures of this series at an average of 53.20, including two hundreds and as many fifty-plus scores. With his best performance in a single Test series, Rahul also became the second-highest run-getter for India across these five fixtures, after the new India skipper Shubman Gill. However, the batter narrowly missed on to surpass the legendary Indian cricketer Gavaskar’s milestone to score the most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series against England.

The former Indian player notched up 542 runs in 1979, which he missed to beat by a mere margin of 10 runs, after falling for a cheap seven runs in the second innings at The Oval. However, Day 4 of the final ENG vs IND fixture is underway with the hosts needing 210 runs more to win the match with six wickets in hand. at the time of writing. Joe Root and Harry Brook will resume the innings at 23 and 38, respectively, after the Lunch.

