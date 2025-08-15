Former India Batter Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Persuaded Him to Reverse His Retirement Decision Back in 2008

The player revealed that he considered an early ODI retirement after the Commonwealth Bank Series in 2008.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has recently shared an unheard-of incident which dates back to 2008. The former player was enduring a rough form during the Commonwealth Bank Series in 2008, which involved India, Australia and Sri Lanka. He scored 6(8), 33(39), 11(19) and 14(18) in the initial four matches before captain MS Dhoni axed him from the team’s batting lineup.
161/5
162/3
Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 7 wickets
77/3
189/5
Though the opener was once again included in the playing XI in the 10th match of the series, he failed to regain his form and managed to score only 17 runs off 19 balls. However, India went on to defeat Australia in both Finals to win the series. But following this poor show, Sehwag struggled to make his way back into India’s 50-over squad. This turn of events propelled the batter to consider his retirement from the format.
“In 2007-08 series when we were in Australia, I played the first three matches of the Commonwealth Bank Series and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn’t picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can’t be a part of the playing XI, then there was no point in my playing ODI cricket,” he stressed in a YouTube video.
But when he discussed the call with the former Indian captain Tendulkar, he advised him to not make any move while enduring a tough phase in his career. Tendulkar also exemplified how he battled out the same situation in 1999-2000.
This suggestion helped the batter to change his retirement call and he continued to play for five more years in the ODI format. Notably, he was also a key player of India’s home ODI World Cup-winning squad in 2011.
“Then I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs’. He said, ‘No, I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. Don’t make any decision when you are emotional.’ When that series ended, I played in the next series and made a lot of runs,” admitted Sehwag.
The opener was widely known for providing a smashing start to India’s innings over the years. An aggressive approach and a knack for whacking boundaries and sixes whenever he got a chance, highlighted his batting style.
Sehwag notched up 8,273 runs in 251 matches, including 15 centuries and a double-hundred. He has also hit a total of 136 over-boundaries in the 50-over format. His 219-run knock against the West Indies in 2011 also holds the record for most runs in an ODI innings by a captain.