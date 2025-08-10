Former India Bowler Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Management Criticism After ENG vs IND Tests

Bumrah claimed 14 wickets from three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

It was clear that India wouldn’t take risks with Jasprit Bumrah as they prepared for a two-month Test series in England after a three-month long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Bumrah was back on the pitch for Mumbai Indians after three matches into the season after recovering from a back injury that initially looked like a career-threatening one.

Workload management and Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t go well with former players

Since November last year, Bumrah bowled 165 overs across four months of elite-level cricket which put his body under much stress. The Indian team management made sure that Bumrah is kept fit and protected for a long time by announcing that he will not play all five matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

In the series, he played the first, third and fourth Tests as India drew the series 2-2 thanks to a miraculous fightback on the final day by the Indian bowling attack that didn’t have Bumrah. Even though he didn’t play the two Tests which India won in the series, Bumrah still bowled 120 overs and claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26 which kept India in contention throughout the series.

This led to a slew of opinions about resting him for the two matches, as former cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sandeep Patil rubbished the concept of workload management, as they drew comparisons to former captain Kapil Dev who holds the records for bowling 1000-plus deliveries by an Indian pacer in a series.

Bharat Arun defends BCCI decision to rest Bumrah in two ENG vs IND Tests

However, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun said India were right to rest Bumrah for two matches as it would’ve put his body under even more stress that could’ve had much bigger problems in the near future.

“It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now,” Arun told The Indian Express.

“Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial … His body is like that now,” he further added.

Bumrah being picked for the Asia Cup is also in doubt after going through the grind for five months.

