jasprit bumrah eng vs ind test series workload management
indian-cricket-team

Former India Bowler Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Management Criticism After ENG vs IND Tests

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 10, 2025
3 min read

Bumrah claimed 14 wickets from three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

jasprit bumrah eng vs ind test series workload management

It was clear that India wouldn’t take risks with Jasprit Bumrah as they prepared for a two-month Test series in England after a three-month long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Bumrah was back on the pitch for Mumbai Indians after three matches into the season after recovering from a back injury that initially looked like a career-threatening one.

Workload management and Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t go well with former players

Since November last year, Bumrah bowled 165 overs across four months of elite-level cricket which put his body under much stress. The Indian team management made sure that Bumrah is kept fit and protected for a long time by announcing that he will not play all five matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

In the series, he played the first, third and fourth Tests as India drew the series 2-2 thanks to a miraculous fightback on the final day by the Indian bowling attack that didn’t have Bumrah. Even though he didn’t play the two Tests which India won in the series, Bumrah still bowled 120 overs and claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26 which kept India in contention throughout the series.

ALSO READ:

This led to a slew of opinions about resting him for the two matches, as former cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sandeep Patil rubbished the concept of workload management, as they drew comparisons to former captain Kapil Dev who holds the records for bowling 1000-plus deliveries by an Indian pacer in a series.

Bharat Arun defends BCCI decision to rest Bumrah in two ENG vs IND Tests

However, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun said India were right to rest Bumrah for two matches as it would’ve put his body under even more stress that could’ve had much bigger problems in the near future.

“It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now,” Arun told The Indian Express.

“Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial … His body is like that now,” he further added.

Bumrah being picked for the Asia Cup is also in doubt after going through the grind for five months.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bharat Arun
ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Mohammed Siraj Akash Deep ENG vs IND The Oval Test

India Bowler Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Paved the Way for an Epic Comeback in the Oval Test

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as leading wicket-taker.
5:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

The fourth edition of this league will commence on August 11.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Several former players had criticised Akash Deep for this act.
2:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
While talking to ESPNcricinfo, Karun Nair particularly praised Shubman Gill, India’s newly-appointed Test captain, leading for the first time.

‘Spirit of Gauti Bhai’ – India Temmate Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill for Acing Dual Role on England Tour

Gill showed why the team management showed trust in him.
1:46 pm
Darpan Jain
India Star Reflects on Performance After Modest Display Against England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

India Star Reflects on Performance After Modest Display Against England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

In the series against England, he finished with 205 runs in four matches at an average of 25.62.
1:38 pm
Sagar Paul
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Vijay Hazare Trophy AUS vs IND 2027 ODI World Cup

World Cup 2027 Dream in Danger for Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli? BCCI Puts a Special Demand Before Australia Series

Both players have retired from the T20Is and Test format of the game.
5:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
