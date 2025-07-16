News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns
indian-cricket-team

Former India Captain Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.

Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

Former India captain Anil Kumble feels that the Indian team should not make too many changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test against England. He believes Karun Nair deserves to stay in the team.

Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

4/0

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s on Monday (July 14) and now lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played in Manchester from July 23.

Anil Kumble Favors Unchanged XI, Backs Karun Nair for 4th Test

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Follow the Blues, Kumble was asked if India should make any changes for the next match and whether Karun Nair should be included again. Kumble said India should go with the same team that played at Lord’s, unless they are forced to make a change. He pointed out that Rishabh Pant hurt his finger in the first innings and couldn’t keep wickets for the rest of the match. Pant only came out to bat in both innings. So, Kumble feels that the only possible change should be Pant, if he’s not fit.

“I don’t want to make too many changes because I think India have played a fantastic game. Yes, they lost by 22 runs. Unless injuries, we don’t know about Rishabh Pant,” Anil Kumble said.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair’s First-Innings Knock Good Enough to Retain Spot

Speaking about Karun Nair’s performance, Kumble said the batter did well enough to keep his place. Nair scored 40 runs from 62 balls in the first innings before Joe Root took a sharp catch off Ben Stokes’ bowling. In the second innings, Nair made 14 from 33 balls before getting out LBW to Brydon Carse.

“He (Nair) certainly keeps his place. He did enough in the first innings. In the second innings, it was probably a brain fade, but he was batting well. That partnership was crucial,” he added.

Kumble also praised Nair’s important 61-run stand with KL Rahul in the first innings, saying it helped India avoid an early collapse and kept Shubman Gill from having to bat in the first 20 overs.

“If he had gotten out early, then maybe Shubman Gill exposed slightly earlier with the new ball. We know that the first 20 or 25 overs were crucial. I think he will still keep his place. He was unfortunate that he got out. It was a brilliant catch by Joe Root. Probably give him one more opportunity,” he observed.

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83, not the kind of return he would have hoped for on his international comeback. It remains to be seen whether he retains his place for the fourth Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anil Kumble
ENG vs IND
India
Karun Nair
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Former India Captain Questions Batting Collapse After Lords Test Defeat, Praises Valiant Ravindra Jadeja effort

He said India should have easily chased 193, especially with the kind of batters they have.
9:57 am
Sagar Paul
Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar ENG vs IND Lords Test

‘Never Took Risks to Help India Win’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Reignites ‘Bits and Pieces’ Controversy on Ravindra Jadeja After Lord’s Test Heartbreak

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the fifth leading run-getter in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
12:41 am
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

‘…What They Teach’ – Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

12:07 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord's Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord’s Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Ravichandran Ashwin backed India to draw level in the fourth Test in Manchester.
11:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Jasprit Bumrah is second leading wicket-taker of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

India lost the third Test against England by 22 runs.
8:30 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.