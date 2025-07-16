Former India Captain Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.
Former India captain Anil Kumble feels that the Indian team should not make too many changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test against England. He believes Karun Nair deserves to stay in the team.
England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s on Monday (July 14) and now lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played in Manchester from July 23.
Speaking on Star Sports’ show Follow the Blues, Kumble was asked if India should make any changes for the next match and whether Karun Nair should be included again. Kumble said India should go with the same team that played at Lord’s, unless they are forced to make a change. He pointed out that Rishabh Pant hurt his finger in the first innings and couldn’t keep wickets for the rest of the match. Pant only came out to bat in both innings. So, Kumble feels that the only possible change should be Pant, if he’s not fit.
“I don’t want to make too many changes because I think India have played a fantastic game. Yes, they lost by 22 runs. Unless injuries, we don’t know about Rishabh Pant,” Anil Kumble said.
Speaking about Karun Nair’s performance, Kumble said the batter did well enough to keep his place. Nair scored 40 runs from 62 balls in the first innings before Joe Root took a sharp catch off Ben Stokes’ bowling. In the second innings, Nair made 14 from 33 balls before getting out LBW to Brydon Carse.
“He (Nair) certainly keeps his place. He did enough in the first innings. In the second innings, it was probably a brain fade, but he was batting well. That partnership was crucial,” he added.
Kumble also praised Nair’s important 61-run stand with KL Rahul in the first innings, saying it helped India avoid an early collapse and kept Shubman Gill from having to bat in the first 20 overs.
“If he had gotten out early, then maybe Shubman Gill exposed slightly earlier with the new ball. We know that the first 20 or 25 overs were crucial. I think he will still keep his place. He was unfortunate that he got out. It was a brilliant catch by Joe Root. Probably give him one more opportunity,” he observed.
So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83, not the kind of return he would have hoped for on his international comeback. It remains to be seen whether he retains his place for the fourth Test.
