News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series
indian-cricket-team

‘That’s Not How You Bat’: Former India Captain’s Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

He has been recently appointed as the vice-captain of India in Tests.

Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed Rishabh Pant for his impulsive shot selections against Australia in the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. He criticised Pant’s temperament to hit every other ball for a boundary in that tour. However, Ganguly praised the southpaw’s defence game and hoped to see more of it in the upcoming tour against England.

“I did not like what I saw of him in Australia. Too many shots. Just too many shots. He was just swinging at every ball, and that’s not how you bat in conditions where the ball was moving around a bit. He needs to show fight. He has a very good defence. That’s what I want to see,” he said to RevSportz.

Notably, the 27-year-old has been appointed recently as the vice-captain of India. The team is going through a transition period after the sudden Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and is all set to witness a new dawn under youngster Shubman Gill’s leadership.

Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant

The former Bengal skipper advised Pant to put up a fight and stick to the pitch. He urged the wicketkeeper-batter to realise the price of his wicket and not to throw it away to the opposition easily. However, Ganguly also acknowledged the southpaw’s attacking mindset and suggested him play according to the situation.

“I want him to fight and grind down. Be ugly. Look ugly. But don’t swing at every ball and give it away. I know he is a stroke-maker and that’s his strength, but then he will have to adapt and play accordingly,” he added.

READ MORE:

Moreover, the former BCCI president has predicted the English side to come out as the winners of this home series against India. The 52-year-old revealed that he might be present to witness the action unfold at the Edgbaston, in the second Test, or at the Lord’s Stadium, where the third match will be played.

“England are a better side in these conditions. But if India bat well and bat tough, and if they use Bumrah well, they will have a chance. Look, I will come back to watch Edgbaston or Lord’s, and that’s because I believe they have a chance,” stressed the former batter.

Pant in Tests

Since his debut against England in 2018, the youngster has scored 2,948 runs in 43 red-ball matches. Pant’s run-tally also includes six centuries, half of which has come against England, whom he will face in his first assignment as the vice-captain of India. Notably, he was one of the stars of India’s famous BGT retention with a young squad in 2021. However, the 27-year-old couldn’t replicate his performance in the latest BGT edition.

He managed to put up only 255 runs in five matches at a poor average of 28.33. India lost the series 3-1 even after securing an early lead in the first test. Furthermore, he has endured a lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The fans will hope to see a comeback from the gloveman on English soil after entering the leadership circuit. India will take on England for a five-match Test series, starting on June 20 in Headingley.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Squad
India Test Tour of England
RIshabh Pant
Sourav Ganguly
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Sourav Ganguly is dissapointed after Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from India's Test squad for the England Tests.

Sourav Ganguly Questions Ajit Agarkar After Star Player’s Exclusion From England Tests

He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the  Champions Trophy in 2025.
2:57 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill became India's Test skipper.

Did BCCI Jump The Gun In Appointing Shubman Gill As Test Skipper? Former Wicketkeeper Opines

As of now, Gill has not captained in Test matches or ODIs, but has led the team in five T20Is on a tour of Zimbabwe back in 2024.
9:15 am
Ashish Satyam
“Shubman Gill Must Be Able To”: Mental Conditioning Coach Lays Emphasis on Indian Skipper’s Monumental Task Ahead of England Series

‘Shubman Gill Must Be Able To…’: Mental Conditioning Coach Lays Emphasis on Indian Skipper’s Monumental Task Ahead of England Series

Shubman Gill led India is set to take on England at Leeds on June 20.
9:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
“These Players Aren’t Replaceable…”: Former Wicket-Keeper Speaks on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Successor Ahead of the England Series

Former Wicketkeeper Opens Up On Possible Successor Of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Ahead of the England Series

Ex-India player speaks about India's road ahead after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
7:42 pm
CX Staff Writer
rohit sharma odi retirement champions trophy 2025 shubman gill

‘We Expected Him To..’: Rohit Sharma’s Future In ODI Cricket Under Doubt Following Latest Revelation

India now have three different captains for each format
4:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test

Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test

Tanush Kotian scored an unbeaten 90 in the second innings of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.
June 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.