Former India Captain Questions Batting Collapse After Lords Test Defeat, Praises Valiant Ravindra Jadeja effort

He said India should have easily chased 193, especially with the kind of batters they have.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was not happy after India’s narrow loss in the third Test against England at Lords.

India, despite having a strong batting team, could not chase 193 runs and lost to England by 22 runs. Their batting collapsed in the second innings. Only KL Rahul scored 39, and Ravindra Jadeja stayed not out on 61. None of the other batters even reached 20 runs, which left Indian fans very disappointed.

Jadeja tried his best to take India close. He fought hard and added important runs with tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But the damage done by the top and middle order was too much. In the end, Siraj, who had bravely faced 30 balls, got out in an unlucky way. A soft defensive shot rolled back onto his stumps, ending the match with just 22 runs needed.

Sourav Ganguly Expresses Disappointment Over Missed Opportunity

Speaking at the India Racing Festival 2025 Driver Draft event, Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts. He said India should have easily chased 193, especially with the kind of batters they have. According to him, only Jadeja put up a fight, while the rest failed to contribute apart from Rahul’s 39. He felt this was a big chance for India to take the lead in the series, but they missed it.

“A little bit disappointed. With the way India batted in this series, they should have got this 190. When you saw Jadeja fight and score the runs, batting quality in this team and they will be more disappointed then I am because it was an opportunity to get 2-1 up in the series against England. I am sure that they will be disappointed not getting to 190 especially with the quality of batsmanship they have in that dressing room,” Sourav Ganguly said.

Sourav Ganguly Calls Ravindra Jadeja a Special Player

Ganguly praised Jadeja for his effort and called him a special player. Jadeja has scored four fifties in this series so far, with 89 and 69 not out in the second Test at Edgbaston, and 72 and 61 not out in the Lords Test. Ganguly also spoke about Jadeja’s experience, as he is now the most senior player in the Test team. He has played 83 Test matches and 204 one day internationals. Ganguly said that Jadeja’s batting has improved a lot over the years and he continues to be an important player for India.

“Jadeja has been exceptional, he is going to continue to play for India as long as he bats and performs like this. He has been around for a long time. He has played some 80 Test matches and more than 200 one-day games. You can see him batting, bowling, and fielding. He is a special player and his batting has really improved over the years with the experience. He is a special player and very important part of this team,” he added.

