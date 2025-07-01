News
'Problems Were Self-inflicted' - Former India Coach Greg Chappell Asesses 'Most Expensive Error' Behind Series Opener Defeat Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Problems Were Self-inflicted’ – Former India Coach Asesses ‘Most Expensive Error’ Behind Series Opener Defeat Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read

The second Test will commence on July 2 at the Edgbaston Stadium.

'Problems Were Self-inflicted' - Former India Coach Greg Chappell Asesses 'Most Expensive Error' Behind Series Opener Defeat Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

Greg Chappell, who was the head coach of Team India during 2005-07, has opened up about some key faults of the young Indian team which caused them a five-wicket defeat in the series opener against England. He pointed out ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball to Harry Brook as the “most expensive error” of the match.

“Most of India’s problems were self-inflicted. Perhaps the most expensive error was the no-ball that gave Harry Brook an early life in the second innings,” wrote Chappell in an ESPN Cricinfo column.

However, Brook went on to score 99 to help England close in on India’s first-innings total. They ended up with 465, just six runs behind the score posted by India in the first innings, due to several other dropped chances from the fielders. But even after the no-ball, Bumrah was the lone face of the fight in India’s entire bowling unit. The 30-year-old scalped his 14th five-wicket haul in the format.

Greg Chappell on India’s Bowling Unit

The former Australian player also emphasised the lack of variation among the Indian bowlers. Notably, except Bumrah, all other bowlers failed to make an impact in the first fixture in Leeds.

“More concerning to me, though, is the lack of variety in the bowling attack. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India’s seamers are too similar – all right-arm, medium-fast, operating at comparable angles,” he opined.

ALSO READ:

Eng vs Ind 2nd Test

The latest fixture between England and India was the first assignment of the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, after the former captain Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement. The opener brought up his second overseas ton and notched up 147 in the first innings. This was also the career-best score of the batter so far, in this format.

Three other players including Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (134 and 118) also put up excellent performances. But a poor stand from the lower order, in both innings, reduced their chances of securing a huge lead. Moreover, a timid bowling performance and plenty of fielding woes resulted in India’s defeat even after putting up a combined 835 runs in the match.

However, Gill and Co. would look to bounce back in the second fixture of the five-match series. The next Test between these two sides will kick off tomorrow, in Birmingham.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Greg Chappell
Harry Brook
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

