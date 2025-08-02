News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test
indian-cricket-team

Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

He said that the wicket of Duckett was more due to a poor shot than quality bowling.

Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Akash Deep’s send-off to Ben Duckett after taking his wicket has sparked debate during the second day of the fifth Test between England and India at the Oval. After dismissing Duckett, Akash Deep put an arm around him while celebrating, which didn’t sit well with many viewers. The criticism mainly came because England had scored 92 runs in just 13 overs, and Duckett’s wicket came from a risky, unorthodox shot rather than great bowling.

Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Pahang PHG

Selangor SEL

146/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

50/3

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Perak PRK

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Rays RAY

Magic MAG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Chargers CHG

Wolves WOL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings

Ajay Jadeja Questions Akash Deep Celebration After Ben Duckett Throws Away His Wicket

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja strongly criticised Akash Deep on Sony Sports Network’s Hindi show, questioning the timing and intent behind his celebration. He pointed out that Akash had already conceded 40 runs in 5 overs and the wicket of Duckett was more due to a poor shot than quality bowling. Jadeja felt the celebration didn’t suit the context, especially with both England openers tearing into the Indian bowlers at nearly seven runs per over.

With India having posted just 224 in the first innings and England racing to 92 in just 13 overs, Jadeja believed Akash was celebrating without any real awareness of the match situation, focusing more on the wicket than its impact on the game.

“When it was happening, I couldn’t understand what he could be sledging about at this point. The situation was that on a seaming wicket, in 13 overs it was 92 runs, you have gone for 40 in 5 overs. Even the wicket you’ve taken, you haven’t taken it, he’s dismissed himself,” Jadeja said (as quoted by Hindustan Times).

“I’ve gotten the wicket, that’s why I will celebrate. How I got it, why I got it, when I got it, if I should have gotten it, not gotten it, what I did, that has no thought,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Ricky Ponting Applauds Ben Duckett for Calm Response to Akash Deep Gesture

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, on Sky Sports Cricket, said he liked the way Ben Duckett plays and respected him even more for not reacting when Akash Deep put his arm around him after getting him out. He praised Duckett for staying calm in that moment.

“I like the way Ben Duckett plays his cricket. I like him even more now. To not react to that, hats off,” Ponting said.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna Lead India’s Fightback With Fiery Spells

Indian bowlers helped their team make a strong comeback after a tough start. India had only scored 224 in the first innings and then gave away 92 runs for the first wicket in just 13 overs, which put them in a difficult position. But the pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep turned things around with some excellent bowling.

England were bowled out for 247, with Siraj and Prasidh picking up four wickets each and Akash Deep taking one. In their second innings, India ended the day at 75/2, leading by 52 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 51, with nightwatchman Akash Deep at the other end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
Ben Duckett
ENG vs IND
India
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘That Was The Plan’ – Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

They were involved in a heated argument during the second session of Day 2.
10:53 am
Sreejita Sen
Ricky Ponting brilliantly predicted the ball that could trouble the RCB batter Jacob Bethell while commentating during Day 2 of the Oval Test.

How Ricky Ponting Predicted RCB Youngster’s Weakness That Mohammed Siraj Exploited to Perfection

Ricky Ponting deserves appreciation for predicting it correctly.
10:30 am
Darpan Jain
Why Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Asked KL Rahul To Meet Post-Match After Altercation in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Why Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Asked KL Rahul To Meet Post-Match After Altercation in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

2:09 am
Chandra Moulee Das
'I Can Do the Job' - Prasidh Krishna Opens Up On Not Getting Regular Chances After Stellar Four-Wicket Haul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘I Can Do the Job’ – Prasidh Krishna Opens Up On Not Getting Regular Chances After Stellar Four-Wicket Haul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets in the first innings of the fifth Test.
1:19 am
Amogh Bodas
Glenn McGrath Suggests What Jasprit Bumrah Is Lacking To Remain Injury Free Amid Workload Management Narrative

Glenn McGrath Suggests What Jasprit Bumrah Is Lacking To Remain Injury Free Amid Workload Management Narrative

Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad after he opted out of the fifth Test in London.
12:28 am
Amogh Bodas
Ben Duckett Provokes Sai Sudharsan After Dismissal, Ignites Verbal Spat in ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Ben Duckett Provokes Sai Sudharsan After Dismissal, Ignites Verbal Spat in ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

12:58 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.