Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He said that the wicket of Duckett was more due to a poor shot than quality bowling.
Akash Deep’s send-off to Ben Duckett after taking his wicket has sparked debate during the second day of the fifth Test between England and India at the Oval. After dismissing Duckett, Akash Deep put an arm around him while celebrating, which didn’t sit well with many viewers. The criticism mainly came because England had scored 92 runs in just 13 overs, and Duckett’s wicket came from a risky, unorthodox shot rather than great bowling.
146/1
50/3
Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja strongly criticised Akash Deep on Sony Sports Network’s Hindi show, questioning the timing and intent behind his celebration. He pointed out that Akash had already conceded 40 runs in 5 overs and the wicket of Duckett was more due to a poor shot than quality bowling. Jadeja felt the celebration didn’t suit the context, especially with both England openers tearing into the Indian bowlers at nearly seven runs per over.
With India having posted just 224 in the first innings and England racing to 92 in just 13 overs, Jadeja believed Akash was celebrating without any real awareness of the match situation, focusing more on the wicket than its impact on the game.
“When it was happening, I couldn’t understand what he could be sledging about at this point. The situation was that on a seaming wicket, in 13 overs it was 92 runs, you have gone for 40 in 5 overs. Even the wicket you’ve taken, you haven’t taken it, he’s dismissed himself,” Jadeja said (as quoted by Hindustan Times).
“I’ve gotten the wicket, that’s why I will celebrate. How I got it, why I got it, when I got it, if I should have gotten it, not gotten it, what I did, that has no thought,” he added.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, on Sky Sports Cricket, said he liked the way Ben Duckett plays and respected him even more for not reacting when Akash Deep put his arm around him after getting him out. He praised Duckett for staying calm in that moment.
“I like the way Ben Duckett plays his cricket. I like him even more now. To not react to that, hats off,” Ponting said.
Indian bowlers helped their team make a strong comeback after a tough start. India had only scored 224 in the first innings and then gave away 92 runs for the first wicket in just 13 overs, which put them in a difficult position. But the pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep turned things around with some excellent bowling.
England were bowled out for 247, with Siraj and Prasidh picking up four wickets each and Akash Deep taking one. In their second innings, India ended the day at 75/2, leading by 52 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 51, with nightwatchman Akash Deep at the other end.
