‘Not-So-Beautiful 100 Needed’- Former India Cricketer Criticises Karun Nair’s Inability to Convert Starts Into Big Scores

Karun Nair returned to India's Test team after eight years.

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer has criticised Karun Nair for failing to convert his promising starts into big scores in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Nair, who made a return to India’s Test team after an eight-year hiatus, has yet to hit a fifty in six innings across three Tests. With India trailing the series 2-1 in the five-match series against England, the spotlight has turned to Nair’s underwhelming performances. Notably, the Vidarbha batter has accumulated only 131 runs, averaging a mere 21.83 despite being promoted to bat at number three after the first Test.

Farokh Engineer Blasts Karun Nair

Farokh expressed frustration over Karun for getting out after scoring attractive innings of 20s and 30s. He emphasised that the number 3 spot needs more substantial contributions, and 30-run knocks are insufficient.

“Karun Nair has been getting brilliant 20s and 30s. He’s (Nair) scored a beautiful 30 runs, beautiful cover drives and all that. But a beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3. You’ve got to get a not-so-beautiful 100. You need runs on the board. You need (to score) bigger. The expectation should be much higher,” he told the Times of India.

The 33-year-old made his way back into the Indian Test squad on the back of a stellar 2024–25 domestic season. Representing Vidarbha, the right-hand batter scored 863 runs in just nine Ranji Trophy matches, averaging 54, including a century in the final against Kerala. He carried his form into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 779 runs in eight innings at a jaw-dropping 389.50, with five hundreds.

Pick Match-Winners, Not Just Names: Farokh Engineer Weighs In For Sai Sudharsan

Farokh has urged the Indian team management to select a match-winner in the lineup, advocating for Sai Sudharsan.

“We should pick the best XI. I haven’t seen much of Sai Sudharsan. You’ve got to pick the best player for the time being. Who’s going to give you maximum? You are playing for your country. Your reputation is at stake. So, I would say, forget the age. If he’s good, play him to win this Test match,” said Engineer.

Sudharsan earned his maiden Test call-up on the back of an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. The southpaw earned the Orange Cap for scoring 759 runs in 15 matches, averaging 54.21 and striking at 156.17. The Indian team management was keen to hand him a Test cap in the series opener at Headingley. However, the Tamil Nadu batter struggled to his rhythm, managing only 30 runs across two innings. In order to bolster both batting and bowling depth, Sudharsan was dropped from the squad.

India’s Horrid Record At Old Trafford

India will lock horns with England for the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 23. The fourth Test will be a must-win encounter for the Shubman Gill-led side to keep themselves alive in the series and take it to the decider.

However, India’s record at Old Trafford in the longest format isn’t favourable. In nine matches at Old Trafford, India have lost four and drawn five. If they manage to win the fourth Test, it will be India’s first Test victory in Manchester. Nevertheless, India’s historic Edgbaston Test win will give them some confidence ahead of the crucial Test.

