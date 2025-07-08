News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Bring Him Into The Mix' - Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals His First Thoughts After Watching Shubman Gill in Nets
indian-cricket-team

‘Bring Him Into The Mix’ – Former India Head Coach Reveals His First Thoughts After Watching Shubman Gill in Nets

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read

He has scored 585 runs in the first two matches of the England Test tour so far.

'Bring Him Into The Mix' - Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals His First Thoughts After Watching Shubman Gill in Nets

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has recently recalled his thoughts after watching India’s current Test captain, Shubman Gill, in the nets for the first time. Notably, the 25-year-old is currently enjoying a red-hot form, especially after taking up leadership duties after the retirement of former skipper Rohit Sharma from this format.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

116/10

Indonesia INA

168/10

Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Bulgaria Women BUL-W

132/4

Greece Women GRC-W

176/2

Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Gent Wolves GENW

188/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

123/7

Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Hasselt Titans HAST

Ostend Tigers OSTG

105/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

125/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

131/6

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

117/5

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Guernsey GUE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

296/4

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

115/9

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

164/7

Malaysia Reds MR

9/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

37/5

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Amazonian Warriors AMW

Iyanola Heritage IYH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings

Ravi Shastri on His First Impression of Shubman Gill

The former head coach heaped praise on Gill for leading the team towards a historic victory in the second Test. He revealed how Gill’s shots while facing Team India’s throwdown specialist in the nets impressed him. Shastri also discussed how the youngster used to observe the modern-day great Virat Kohli to take learnings and inspirations from one of the stalwarts of the game.

“I saw him in the nets and Raghu bowls at 160+, this guy was whacking. I have not seen an Indian player pulling him in that fashion. Kohli, and after Kohli, this fellow. This guy used to watch Kohli very, very closely, whatever he did, the way he trained, and everything he did,” stated Shastri on a Sky Sports podcast.

ALSO READ:

The former batter remembered how he instantly called Vikram Rathour, who was the batting coach of India, to enquire about the promising youngster. This was followed by a discussion with the BCCI selectors to include him in the team swiftly.

“I said who’s this guy, man! Bring him into the mix immediately. So we spoke to the selectors, and he came pretty quickly. Took a while to play, but brought him into the mix. The first time I saw him, I said — this is class.” he added.

Gill in ENG vs IND Test Series So Far

The 25-year-old made his red-ball debut in the Boxing Day Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in 2020. Since then, he has piled up 1,177 runs in 17 matches, including four centuries at home. But the opener was yet to prove his overseas abilities as he scored only 649 runs in 13 matches before the current England tour. Notably, his only overseas ton came in Bangladesh in 2022.

However, the youngster has broken several records with three of his magnificent innings in the recent two Test matches in England. Gill scored a sublime 147, which was his career-best in the format, in the series opener at Headingley. But India lost the match by five wickets.

In the second match at Edgbaston, he notched up a mammoth 269, which is the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a red-ball match so far. The 25-year-old followed it up with another remarkable 161 in the second innings to go past Virat Kohli in scoring the most runs by an Indian skipper in the format. Moreover, a spirited performance from the entire unit helped India to claim a massive 336-run victory to level the series before heading into Lord’s. With this, Gill also guided India to a maiden Test win in Birmingham under his captaincy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Ravi Shastri
Shubman Gill
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli on Shubman Gill England vs India 2025

Former India Cricketer Reveals Chat With Virat Kohli on Test Captaincy; Draws Parallel With Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli finished as India's most successful captain in Test cricket.
1:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
Will Jasprit Bumrah Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match?

Now, all eyes are on the Lord’s Test which starts on July 10
11:49 am
Sagar Paul
MCC Clears Akash Deep Delivery to Joe Root As LEGAL during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

MCC Clears Akash Deep Delivery to Joe Root As LEGAL during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

1:30 am
Chandra Moulee Das
R Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans Surrey County Championship

Gujarat Titans Spinner Travels to England for Two Matches After Leading His Franchise to TNPL 2025 Title

He was the second leading wicket-taker among spinners in IPL 2025.
10:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
How India Could Tweak Their XI To Adjust To England's Fresh-Look Lord's Pitch

How India Could Tweak Their XI To Adjust To England’s Fresh-Look Lord’s Pitch

The third Test between England and India will resume on July 10 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
8:25 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025

Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar Records After Unbelievable Start to England Test Series

Shubman Gill became the first India captain to score double hundred in Tests in England.
6:00 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.