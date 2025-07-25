‘Man Who’s Defeated Life’ – Former India Opener Lauds Rishabh Pant for His Act of Bravery During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He is second leading run-getter of the series with 479 runs.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra paid a heartfelt tribute to the Test vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, for his unwavering spirit to play despite immense pain. Pant batted with great discipline and grit with a fractured toe on Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford. The southpaw batter walked out to bat with discomfort after Ravindra Jadeja’s departure. Pant added 17-odd runs to his previous tally of 37 and notched up his third fifty of the ongoing five-match series. His 54-run knock off 75 balls helped as India crossed the 350-run mark in the first innings.

Later, England dominated with the bat, courtesy of a record 166-run first-wicket stand from openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at 5.15 runs per over. While both batters missed out on well-deserved hundreds, England finished the day at 225/2, trailing by only 133 runs.

Aakash Chopra On The Act Of Bravery By Rishabh Pant

However, the most talked-about point remained Rishabh Pant’s courage. Chopra drew parallels between his determination and a few legendary moments in Indian cricket history.

“The first talking point is Rishabh Pant and his spirit. He reminded me of Anil bhai, who bowled with a broken jaw in Antigua and picked up a wicket. It wasn’t necessary, but he did it. Here, Rishabh wasn’t able to walk or stand and was taken out in a cart. He said he would bat. How do you break a guy whose spirit is unbreakable?,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also emphasised the significance of Pant’s comeback to competitive cricket after surviving a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. While many were questioning his return, Pant not only returned to competitive cricket but also won two ICC titles with the Indian team. The former cricketer also confirmed that the decision to bat was solely Pant’s, and nobody would have asked him to do so.

“If someone has defeated death, how will he accept defeat over such small things? No one would’ve forced him. In such situations, sport isn’t life — life is much bigger. The choice was his. When a player is standing against all odds, he thinks he needs to do it for his country. Mad, mad respect. He won my heart — and not only mine. Everyone at Old Trafford stood and applauded him,” Chopra added.

Dhruv Jurel Dons The Gloves In ENG vs IND 4th Test

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel is keeping the wickets in the ongoing Manchester Test.

In the last Test at Lord’s, Pant got hit on his finger while keeping on the opening day. As a result, Jurel donned the gloves in the majority of the Test.

