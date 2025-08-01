News
former-india-opener sunil gavaskar-explains-technical-flaws-in-yashasvi-jaiswal-batting-after-forgettable-outing-in-eng-vs-ind-5th-test
indian-cricket-team

Former India Opener Explains Technical Flaws in Yashasvi Jaiswal Batting After Forgettable Outing in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal has thus far aggregated 293 runs from nine innings with an average of 32.55.

former-india-opener sunil gavaskar-explains-technical-flaws-in-yashasvi-jaiswal-batting-after-forgettable-outing-in-eng-vs-ind-5th-test

Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal is lacking confidence and hasn’t looked much fluent since his century in the first Test against England. The young opener was dismissed for just two runs in India’s first innings of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

Sunil Gavaskar speaks on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ‘lack of confidence’

“There’s a bit of uncertainty and maybe a lack of confidence creeping into Jaiswal’s game. After scoring a hundred in the first Test, he hasn’t looked very fluent,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

The former Mumbai cricketer explained the technical flaws in Jaiswal’s game. “That’s possibly why he’s not getting his front foot far enough forward to smother this return. But he’s a good player. I think if someone sits with him and works on a few technical aspects—like getting his front foot forward and not opening up his shoulder too much—it could help,” opined the 76-year-old.

“Right now, his back shoulder is going towards first or second slip, which makes it hard for the bat to come down straight. If his shoulder stayed more towards the wicketkeeper and first slip, the bat would come down straighter,” added Gavaskar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s worrying run of form

The 23-year-old has thus far aggregated 293 runs from nine innings with an average of 32.55. This includes two fifties and one century, and given the start he got off to in the series, Jaiswal will be expected to pull up his socks and return to form. India were 204/6 at stumps on a shortened Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

ALSO READ:

Since his century in the first innings of the first Test, Jaiswal has registered scores of 4, 97, 28, 13, 0, 58, 0 and 2, thus highlighting an inconsistency in his run-scoring pattern.

Only 64 overs were bowled on Thursday because of rain. Karun Nair (52) and Washington Sundar (19) will have their task cut out when they walk out to bat on the second day of the Test on Friday.

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1 following wins in the first and third Tests. India won the second Test, whereas the fourth Test ended in a dramatic draw. With a series victory out of the option now, the best the Shubman Gill-led side can do now is to level the series 2-2 with a victory and share the spoils with England.

