Shreyas Iyer England vs India Test series
indian-cricket-team

Former India Player Reveals Why Shreyas Iyer Missed Out On England Test Series

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 29, 2025
3 min read

He has made 811 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.3.

Shreyas Iyer England vs India Test series

Star batter Shreyas Iyer has been constantly making headlines on the back of his terrific run across formats and leagues of the game. He has been looking more evolved as a batter, especially in white ball cricket, for quite some time now. A lot of questions were raised after he was not named in the Indian squad for the ongoing England Test series.

The Mumbai-based batter had an impressive Ranji Trophy recently, apart from leading his team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win in December 2024. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Shreyas would not have made it to the Test squad in England in any case.

Aakash Chopra Shares Two Cents on Exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from England Test Series

As of now, Shreyas has played a total of 14 Test matches, where he has made 811 runs at an average of 36.86. He also has five half-centuries and a century in the red ball format.

“There is no problem with the batting as such. But he has to wait for his chances; he won’t get a chance straightaway right now. He would’ve never made it to the squad for the England tour. The remaining ones also haven’t had their chance. If you think about it, Karun Nair has played just now. Sarfaraz Khan is not being given the chances. Dhruv Jurel is sitting outside. The players who are already there, if they aren’t only getting the chances, then how can Shreyas Iyer get a look in?” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

In the recently passed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas guided Punjab Kings to the final and also gathered 604 runs at a 175.07 strike rate with 39 sixes.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer’s Stellar Form

In a total of nine First Class matches, including an Irani Cup triumph, Shreyas piled up 699 runs with the help of two centuries and three fifties. While playing 81 Ranji matches for Mumbai so far, the right-hand batter has collected 6,363 runs, including 15 tons and 33 fifties. 

“I know he had a good first-class season. He had a good IPL, took Punjab Kings to the final. He did well in white-ball cricket, but his time will come. He will have to wait just a little bit,” added Chopra.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will lock horns with England in the second Test on July 2. Despite the likes of the new skipper, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul scoring centuries, the visitors lost the first Test match by five wickets in Leeds. 

Aakash Chopra
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Shreyas Iyer
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

