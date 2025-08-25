Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role

He featured in 16 Tests for India.

Former India batter Hanuma Vihari will be representing a different state in the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy. The 31-year-old has requested for an NOC from his current state Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the most significant players for Andhra, and has contributed for their cricket in the state.

India’s hero from the third Test in Sydney in the Border Gavaskar Trophy of 2020/21 could move to Tripura in a leadership role next season. More than his batting, the right-handed player is known for his commitment and resilience in the middle. An official from Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) confirmed that they are on the verge of signing Hanuma Vihari for the Tripura team. The team will be participating in the Elite division this year.

“We have recommended to the association a few names to sign as professionals. I cannot disclose the names but I know we are signing Vihari”, said an official from the Tripura Cricket Association.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM 150/5 ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 48/2 WDL 98/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK 23/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER 348/3 DEN 61/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS 150/2 TTS 144/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR 91/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 90/10 HBT 195/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 100/4 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC 93/5 ROS 118/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB 144/6 GCT 145/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 63/2 LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 149/6 MEMA 41/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Hanuma Vihari: A Domestic Legend

In his domestic career, Vihari played a total of 84 matches since his debut in 2011/12. Out of those games, 44 have been played for Andhra Pradesh. He scored 3013 runs for Andhra at an average of 44.97, which included four centuries and 20 half-centuries. Moreover, Vihari was also involved in the leadership role before he was controversially removed from the role in 2024.

He walked in with a fractured left wrist in a quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh. This was an effort which grabbed the attention of everyone, including the players in the opposition camp.

Before playing for Andhra, Vihari featured for Hyderabad in 40 matches and scored 3,155 runs at an average of 57.38. To add to that, the right-handed batter made a mark there too. He scored 10 centuries and 12 half-centuries ensuring that he took Hyderabad towards multiple victories. About his move to Tripura, Vihari was extremely positive.

“I have been thinking about a switch. Tripura has been asking me for some time”, said Vihari in an interview with Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ:

Heroics For India In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

One of the best knocks which Hanuma Vihari played for India had nothing to do with runs. The knock came in the second innings of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21. Australia hosted India in Sydney and the series was levelled at 1-1. India were chasing a huge target and there was no chance of victory for the visitors.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stitched a gritty 62-run partnership to draw the game for India. What made the knocks special was that both the players were batting injuries. Ashwin was struggling with a back spasm, whereas Vihari was carrying a hamstring tear of Grade-2.

The resilience shown by both the players helped India to go to Brisbane with the series levelled. Vihari scored just 23 runs from a monumental 161 deliveries, which comprised just four boundaries. His grit and leadership qualities are what separate Vihari from a lot other players. He will give his best to take Tripura Cricket to newer heights.