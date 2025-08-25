Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role

He featured in 16 Tests for India.
Former India batter Hanuma Vihari will be representing a different state in the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy. The 31-year-old has requested for an NOC from his current state Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the most significant players for Andhra, and has contributed for their cricket in the state.
India’s hero from the third Test in Sydney in the Border Gavaskar Trophy of 2020/21 could move to Tripura in a leadership role next season. More than his batting, the right-handed player is known for his commitment and resilience in the middle. An official from Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) confirmed that they are on the verge of signing Hanuma Vihari for the Tripura team. The team will be participating in the Elite division this year.
“We have recommended to the association a few names to sign as professionals. I cannot disclose the names but I know we are signing Vihari”, said an official from the Tripura Cricket Association.
–
–
150/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
48/2
98/7
Match abandoned due to rain
–
23/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
348/3
61/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
150/2
144/10
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 8 wickets
–
91/4
–
–
–
–
90/10
195/3
Hubli Tigers won by 105 runs
100/4
–
–
–
–
–
93/5
118/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/6
145/6
Gold Coast beat Northern Suburbs by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
63/2
–
–
–
149/6
41/2
Kanpur Superstars beat Meerut Mavericks by 14 runs (D/L) method
–
0/0
–
–
–
–
In his domestic career, Vihari played a total of 84 matches since his debut in 2011/12. Out of those games, 44 have been played for Andhra Pradesh. He scored 3013 runs for Andhra at an average of 44.97, which included four centuries and 20 half-centuries. Moreover, Vihari was also involved in the leadership role before he was controversially removed from the role in 2024.
He walked in with a fractured left wrist in a quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh. This was an effort which grabbed the attention of everyone, including the players in the opposition camp.
Before playing for Andhra, Vihari featured for Hyderabad in 40 matches and scored 3,155 runs at an average of 57.38. To add to that, the right-handed batter made a mark there too. He scored 10 centuries and 12 half-centuries ensuring that he took Hyderabad towards multiple victories. About his move to Tripura, Vihari was extremely positive.
“I have been thinking about a switch. Tripura has been asking me for some time”, said Vihari in an interview with Cricbuzz.
ALSO READ:
One of the best knocks which Hanuma Vihari played for India had nothing to do with runs. The knock came in the second innings of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21. Australia hosted India in Sydney and the series was levelled at 1-1. India were chasing a huge target and there was no chance of victory for the visitors.
However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stitched a gritty 62-run partnership to draw the game for India. What made the knocks special was that both the players were batting injuries. Ashwin was struggling with a back spasm, whereas Vihari was carrying a hamstring tear of Grade-2.
The resilience shown by both the players helped India to go to Brisbane with the series levelled. Vihari scored just 23 runs from a monumental 161 deliveries, which comprised just four boundaries. His grit and leadership qualities are what separate Vihari from a lot other players. He will give his best to take Tripura Cricket to newer heights.