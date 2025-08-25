News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role
indian-cricket-team

Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 25, 2025
3 min read

He featured in 16 Tests for India.

Former India Player Seeks NOC From State Association, Plans On a Move To Tripura For Leadership Role

Former India batter Hanuma Vihari will be representing a different state in the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy. The 31-year-old has requested for an NOC from his current state Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the most significant players for Andhra, and has contributed for their cricket in the state.

India’s hero from the third Test in Sydney in the Border Gavaskar Trophy of 2020/21 could move to Tripura in a leadership role next season. More than his batting, the right-handed player is known for his commitment and resilience in the middle. An official from Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) confirmed that they are on the verge of signing Hanuma Vihari for the Tripura team. The team will be participating in the Elite division this year.

“We have recommended to the association a few names to sign as professionals. I cannot disclose the names but I know we are signing Vihari”, said an official from the Tripura Cricket Association.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

150/5

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

48/2

West Delhi Lions WDL

98/7

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

23/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Jersey JER

348/3

Denmark DEN

61/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

150/2

Thrissur Titans TTS

144/10

Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

91/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

90/10

Hubli Tigers HBT

195/3

Hubli Tigers won by 105 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

100/4

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

93/5

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

118/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

144/6

Gold Coast GCT

145/6

Gold Coast beat Northern Suburbs by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

63/2

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

149/6

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

41/2

Kanpur Superstars beat Meerut Mavericks by 14 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Hanuma Vihari: A Domestic Legend

In his domestic career, Vihari played a total of 84 matches since his debut in 2011/12. Out of those games, 44 have been played for Andhra Pradesh. He scored 3013 runs for Andhra at an average of 44.97, which included four centuries and 20 half-centuries. Moreover, Vihari was also involved in the leadership role before he was controversially removed from the role in 2024.

He walked in with a fractured left wrist in a quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh. This was an effort which grabbed the attention of everyone, including the players in the opposition camp.

Before playing for Andhra, Vihari featured for Hyderabad in 40 matches and scored 3,155 runs at an average of 57.38. To add to that, the right-handed batter made a mark there too. He scored 10 centuries and 12 half-centuries ensuring that he took Hyderabad towards multiple victories. About his move to Tripura, Vihari was extremely positive.

“I have been thinking about a switch. Tripura has been asking me for some time”, said Vihari in an interview with Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ:

Heroics For India In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

One of the best knocks which Hanuma Vihari played for India had nothing to do with runs. The knock came in the second innings of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21. Australia hosted India in Sydney and the series was levelled at 1-1. India were chasing a huge target and there was no chance of victory for the visitors.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stitched a gritty 62-run partnership to draw the game for India. What made the knocks special was that both the players were batting injuries. Ashwin was struggling with a back spasm, whereas Vihari was carrying a hamstring tear of Grade-2.

The resilience shown by both the players helped India to go to Brisbane with the series levelled. Vihari scored just 23 runs from a monumental 161 deliveries, which comprised just four boundaries. His grit and leadership qualities are what separate Vihari from a lot other players. He will give his best to take Tripura Cricket to newer heights.

Andhra Pradesh
Hanuma Vihari
India
Ranji Trophy
Tripura
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Mithali Raj prediction Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India vs Australia Final

Former India Legend Predicts India vs Australia Final in Women’s World Cup 2025

India had lost to Australia in the 2005 final.
7:29 pm
Disha Asrani
Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Shubman Gill has played 21 T20Is for India.
6:05 pm
Amogh Bodas
Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Urges India to Resume Playing Tests

Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Captain Urges India-Pakistan to Resume Playing Tests

These two nations last played a red-ball fixture back in 2007.
5:43 pm
Sreejita Sen
Wasim Jaffer nephew Armaan Jaffer Contract cancelled, ex Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav recruited

Contract Cancelled for Nephew of Former India Star for Upcoming Domestic Season, Ex-Mumbai Indians Player Recruited

3:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Former Player Takes Sly Swipe At India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Over His Pakistan Struggles Before Asia Cup 2025

He is yet to cross the 20-run mark in an innings against Pakistan.
3:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Star India Player Arshdeep Singh Coach Opens Up About His Non-selection During ENG vs IND Tests 2025

Not Abhimanyu Easwaran, Another India Player Voices Disappointment At Lack of Game-time on England Tour

He has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-finals.
9:52 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.