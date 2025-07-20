News
gautam gambhir harbhajan singh split coaching india
indian-cricket-team

Former India Player Suggests Split Coaching System Amid Struggles In ENG vs IND Tests

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

India have won only one Test series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching so far

gautam gambhir harbhajan singh split coaching india

India began life under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching with a T20I series win over Sri Lanka but lost the ODI series. This was followed by a trouncing of Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is before the team started to settle down. Multiple senior players had announced their retirement from T20Is and their Test cricket was also about to change.

They were shockingly whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand at home turf. Their historical defeat against the Black Caps was followed by a thumping T20I series win in South Africa which then followed a demoralising 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavskar Trophy.

Gautam Gambhir and India’s poor Test performances

The pattern carried on with their Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai where they were the most dominant force before which they routed England in T20Is and ODIs at home. They are back in the Test whites playing in England, this time under the leadership of new skipper Shubman Gill.

Despite their daring displays in batting and bowling, either one of the departments lost control of an advantage at Headingley and Lord’s which led to the defeats in the first and third Tests respectively. Now they trail the series 1-2 while facing the prospect of multiple injuries to their pace department.

ALSO READ:

After succumbing to their first-ever 3-0 whitewash at home followed by losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years, India stand on the verge of losing yet another Test series in England.

This has raised questions over Gambhir’s methods which have suited the white-ball formats but didn’t take off in the longest format.

Harbhajan Singh suggests split-coaching for white-ball and red-ball formats

Gambhir’s former India teammate Harbhajan Singh suggested that the BCCI can look at split-coaching strategy like England had done with Matthew Motto for white-ball formats and Brendon McCullum for Tests between 2022 and 2025.

“I feel if it can be implemented, there is nothing wrong in it. You have different teams and different players for formats. If we can do it, it’s a good option. It will reduce workload for everyone, including the coaches,” Harbhajan said in an interview with India Today.

“If you overwork one coach for the whole year, he, too, has a family and responsibilities. Traveling constantly with family isn’t easy. So yes, if you ask me, splitting red-ball and white-ball coaching is a good move,” the former off-spinner added.

India will take on England in the fourth Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy at Old Trafford from Wednesday (July 23).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

India Call Up Fast Bowler Anshul Kamboj As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

India Call Up Fast Bowler As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

The fourth fixture will commence on July 23.
10:00 am
Sreejita Sen
WCL Organisers Issue Apology, Cancel India vs Pakistan Match After Multiple India Stars Pull Out

‘Discomfort for Indian Legends…’ – WCL Organisers Issue Apology, Cancel India vs Pakistan Match After Multiple India Stars Pull Out

Shikhar Dhawan also confirmed on Saturday night through a statement on his social media that he would not participate in the match.
9:40 am
Sagar Paul
eng vs ind akash deep doubtful 4th test manchester groin niggle

India Pacer Misses Practice Session Due To Groin Niggle, Doubtful For ENG vs IND 4th Test

The upcoming Test in Manchester is a must-win for India
11:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
rohit sharma fitness standards former strength and conditioning coach soham desai

‘Given His History…’ : Former India Fitness Trainer Answers Questions Over Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Levels

Rohit Sharma recently won the Champions Trophy 2025
10:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
'He Must Learn To...' - Greg Chappell Makes Firm Statement On Shubman Gill Ahead Of the ENG vs IND 4th Test

‘He Must Learn To…’ – Greg Chappell Makes Firm Statement On Shubman Gill Ahead Of the ENG vs IND 4th Test

England and India will lock horns for the fourth Test in Manchester on July 23.
7:04 pm
Amogh Bodas
kl rahul eng vs ind hundred lords ravi shastri

Former India Coach Explains Technique Change That Helped KL Rahul Amass Runs In ENG vs IND Tests

Rahul has scored 375 runs from six innings in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
6:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
