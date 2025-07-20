Former India Player Suggests Split Coaching System Amid Struggles In ENG vs IND Tests

India have won only one Test series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching so far
India began life under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching with a T20I series win over Sri Lanka but lost the ODI series. This was followed by a trouncing of Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is before the team started to settle down. Multiple senior players had announced their retirement from T20Is and their Test cricket was also about to change.
They were shockingly whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand at home turf. Their historical defeat against the Black Caps was followed by a thumping T20I series win in South Africa which then followed a demoralising 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavskar Trophy.
The pattern carried on with their Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai where they were the most dominant force before which they routed England in T20Is and ODIs at home. They are back in the Test whites playing in England, this time under the leadership of new skipper Shubman Gill.
Despite their daring displays in batting and bowling, either one of the departments lost control of an advantage at Headingley and Lord’s which led to the defeats in the first and third Tests respectively. Now they trail the series 1-2 while facing the prospect of multiple injuries to their pace department.
After succumbing to their first-ever 3-0 whitewash at home followed by losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years, India stand on the verge of losing yet another Test series in England.
This has raised questions over Gambhir’s methods which have suited the white-ball formats but didn’t take off in the longest format.
Gambhir’s former India teammate Harbhajan Singh suggested that the BCCI can look at split-coaching strategy like England had done with Matthew Motto for white-ball formats and Brendon McCullum for Tests between 2022 and 2025.
“I feel if it can be implemented, there is nothing wrong in it. You have different teams and different players for formats. If we can do it, it’s a good option. It will reduce workload for everyone, including the coaches,” Harbhajan said in an interview with India Today.
“If you overwork one coach for the whole year, he, too, has a family and responsibilities. Traveling constantly with family isn’t easy. So yes, if you ask me, splitting red-ball and white-ball coaching is a good move,” the former off-spinner added.
India will take on England in the fourth Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy at Old Trafford from Wednesday (July 23).
