Ravichandran Ashwin Makes a Massive Revelation On His Retirement In Interview With Former India Coach

In a total of 106 Test matches, he scalped 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls.

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the reason why he decided to retire from international cricket back in December 2024 during a chat with Rahul Dravid on his YouTube channel.

All matches (75) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Live – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 123/1 CZR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 43/3 VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG 60/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA 250/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – IPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 134/9 AS-A 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 135/10 PSA 139/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – NEP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings

While talking to Dravid about his career, the question then turned towards the veteran spinner as he was asked about his retirement decision. Ashwin bid adieu to the game in a casual manner during a press conference; he neither got a farewell game nor a standing ovation.

Why Did Ravichandran Ashwin Retire?

The 38-year-old ended his Test career as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a total of 106 Test matches, Ashwin scalped 537 wickets, with the help of 37 five-wicket hauls.

“I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, eventually got to me,” said Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin Was Snubbed From The WTC 2023 Final

During the 2023 WTC final against Australia at The Oval, Ashwin was dropped. Despite being India’s top wicket-taker in the 2021-23 WTC cycle and the No. 1-ranked ICC Test bowler, the veteran spinner was snubbed to make way for an extra pacer. As a result, the Indian team lost the game by 209 runs.

ALSO READ:

After being dropped multiple times, Ashwin finally declared his retirement during the Gabba Test in Brisbane. The Tamil Nadu-based player made it clear that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you’re thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing. In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35,” he added.

After taking retirement from international cricket, Ashwin still plays in the IPL. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings after getting roped in for a massive INR 9.75 crore. The off-spinner managed to take nine wickets from seven matches in the IPL 2025.