News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
R Ashwin India
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes a Massive Revelation On His Retirement In Interview With Former India Coach

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 22, 2025
2 min read

In a total of 106 Test matches, he scalped 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls.

R Ashwin India

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the reason why he decided to retire from international cricket back in December 2024 during a chat with Rahul Dravid on his YouTube channel.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

123/1

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

43/3

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

60/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

250/8

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Wynnum Manly WYN

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Toombul TMB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Ipswich IPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Western Suburbs WSS

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Ipswich IPS

Toombul TMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

134/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

135/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

135/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

139/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

While talking to Dravid about his career, the question then turned towards the veteran spinner as he was asked about his retirement decision. Ashwin bid adieu to the game in a casual manner during a press conference; he neither got a farewell game nor a standing ovation. 

Why Did Ravichandran Ashwin Retire?

The 38-year-old ended his Test career as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a total of 106 Test matches, Ashwin scalped 537 wickets, with the help of 37 five-wicket hauls.

“I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, eventually got to me,” said Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin Was Snubbed From The WTC 2023 Final

During the 2023 WTC final against Australia at The Oval, Ashwin was dropped. Despite being India’s top wicket-taker in the 2021-23 WTC cycle and the No. 1-ranked ICC Test bowler, the veteran spinner was snubbed to make way for an extra pacer. As a result, the Indian team lost the game by 209 runs. 

ALSO READ:

After being dropped multiple times, Ashwin finally declared his retirement during the Gabba Test in Brisbane. The Tamil Nadu-based player made it clear that he wanted to spend more time with his family. 

“I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you’re thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing. In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35,” he added.

After taking retirement from international cricket, Ashwin still plays in the IPL. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings after getting roped in for a massive INR 9.75 crore. The off-spinner managed to take nine wickets from seven matches in the IPL 2025. 

India
Indian Cricket Team
Rahul Dravid
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

From Shreyas Iyer To Mohammed Siraj, India Unselected XI For Asia Cup 2025

From Shreyas Iyer To Mohammed Siraj, India Unselected XI For Asia Cup 2025

This shows the talent depth India have at the moment.
12:50 pm
Sagar Paul
Frustrated India Star Wants Bigger Role In T20s, Aims To Add Another Dimension To His Game

Frustrated India Star Wants Bigger Role In T20s, Aims To Add Another Dimension To His Game

He has featured in 33 T20Is for India.
11:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sanju Samson Saly Samson Kerala Cricket League 2025

Sanju Samson and Brother Join Forces to Pull Off a Run-Out in Kerala Cricket League 2025 [WATCH]

Sanju Samson is the most expensive player in KCL 2025.
10:58 pm
Aditya Ighe
Gautam Gambhir Accused of Favouritism After Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Gautam Gambhir Accused of Favouritism After Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was recently announced.
10:13 pm
Amogh Bodas
India Best Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Shubman Gill Jitesh Sharma Sanju Samson

India Best Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill Open Or Bat At No.3? Which Wicketkeeper Plays?

Shubman Gill was appointed as the vice-captain of India's T20I setup.
9:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
Karun Nair India Maharaja Trophy 2025

India Batter from England Test Series Denied NOC by BCCI CoE to Play in KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

He managed just 205 runs in four tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.