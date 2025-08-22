Ravichandran Ashwin Makes a Massive Revelation On His Retirement In Interview With Former India Coach

In a total of 106 Test matches, he scalped 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls.
Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the reason why he decided to retire from international cricket back in December 2024 during a chat with Rahul Dravid on his YouTube channel.
123/1
43/3
Match Called off
60/2
250/8
134/9
135/4
135/10
139/3
While talking to Dravid about his career, the question then turned towards the veteran spinner as he was asked about his retirement decision. Ashwin bid adieu to the game in a casual manner during a press conference; he neither got a farewell game nor a standing ovation.
The 38-year-old ended his Test career as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a total of 106 Test matches, Ashwin scalped 537 wickets, with the help of 37 five-wicket hauls.
“I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, eventually got to me,” said Ashwin.
During the 2023 WTC final against Australia at The Oval, Ashwin was dropped. Despite being India’s top wicket-taker in the 2021-23 WTC cycle and the No. 1-ranked ICC Test bowler, the veteran spinner was snubbed to make way for an extra pacer. As a result, the Indian team lost the game by 209 runs.
ALSO READ:
After being dropped multiple times, Ashwin finally declared his retirement during the Gabba Test in Brisbane. The Tamil Nadu-based player made it clear that he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you’re thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing. In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35,” he added.
After taking retirement from international cricket, Ashwin still plays in the IPL. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings after getting roped in for a massive INR 9.75 crore. The off-spinner managed to take nine wickets from seven matches in the IPL 2025.