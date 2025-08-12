News
Abhimanyu Easwaran India
indian-cricket-team

Former India Player Makes Big Statement On the Future Of Abhimanyu Easwaran

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 12, 2025
3 min read

The Bengal-based batter has played 103 Ranji Trophy games and has 27 hundreds to his name.

Abhimanyu Easwaran India

The Indian team had a brilliant outing in the recently passed five-match Test series against England. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India managed to level the series 2-2 without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The batting lineup of the Indian team starred in every match they played against England, but former legendary player Sourav Ganguly stated that the No.3 spot looked a bit fragile. He backed young batter Abhimanyu Easwaran to take that spot after a lot of debate over his continued exclusion.

Easwaran was part of the Indian team during their tour of Australia and England, but could not get a chance in the playing XI. Throughout the entire Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India played with Sai Sudharsan and/or Karun Nair, leaving Easwaran on the sidelines.

Sourav Ganguly Backs Abhimanyu Easwaran

The former Indian cricketer still feels that Easwaran will get his chance in India’s playing XI. The Bengal-based batter has played 103 Ranji Trophy games, scoring 7841 runs at an average of 48.7 with 27 hundreds to his name.

“He has age on his side. I still believe he will get his chance. I feel batters like Yashasvi, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja have all got runs. It’s only the No.3 slot that looked a bit fragile. Maybe Easwaran will be tried there,” Ganguly said while speaking to The Times of India.

ALSO READ:

Sudharsan, who got a green signal ahead of Easwaran, made 140 runs in six innings at an average of 23.33 at No.3, including two ducks. On the other hand, Karun Nair, who made a Test comeback after eight long years, collected only 205 runs from eight innings, with an average of 25.62.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Promise To Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Father?

Recently, Easwaran’s father also revealed that India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has promised his son a fair run when his chance comes. He played at No.3 in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, where he scored 11 and 80, but is yet to receive his India cap.

“Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, he assured him, See you, you’re doing the right kind of things, you’ll get your turn, you’ll get a long run. I’m not the one who will push you out after one or two matches,” Easwaran’s father had said while talking to Vickey Lalwani. 

Easwaran is set to lead the East Zone in the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy. The Indian team will play against the West Indies and South Africa in the upcoming home Test season, and it would be interesting to see whether Easwaran gets a chance or not. 

Abhimanyu Easwaran
India
Sourav Ganguly
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

