Former India Player Makes Big Statement On the Future Of Abhimanyu Easwaran

The Bengal-based batter has played 103 Ranji Trophy games and has 27 hundreds to his name.

The Indian team had a brilliant outing in the recently passed five-match Test series against England. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India managed to level the series 2-2 without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The batting lineup of the Indian team starred in every match they played against England, but former legendary player Sourav Ganguly stated that the No.3 spot looked a bit fragile. He backed young batter Abhimanyu Easwaran to take that spot after a lot of debate over his continued exclusion.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB 191/4 AMR 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 58/5 CDK 161/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 71/8 ZAS 129/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/7 SOS 91/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 100/6 RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN 136/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 142/4 CCC 138/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 123/10 NAJC 124/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 101/1 JOR 100/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 106/5 SEL 101/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT 216/4 SML 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 165/10 SA 218/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings

Easwaran was part of the Indian team during their tour of Australia and England, but could not get a chance in the playing XI. Throughout the entire Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India played with Sai Sudharsan and/or Karun Nair, leaving Easwaran on the sidelines.

Sourav Ganguly Backs Abhimanyu Easwaran

The former Indian cricketer still feels that Easwaran will get his chance in India’s playing XI. The Bengal-based batter has played 103 Ranji Trophy games, scoring 7841 runs at an average of 48.7 with 27 hundreds to his name.

“He has age on his side. I still believe he will get his chance. I feel batters like Yashasvi, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja have all got runs. It’s only the No.3 slot that looked a bit fragile. Maybe Easwaran will be tried there,” Ganguly said while speaking to The Times of India.

ALSO READ:

Sudharsan, who got a green signal ahead of Easwaran, made 140 runs in six innings at an average of 23.33 at No.3, including two ducks. On the other hand, Karun Nair, who made a Test comeback after eight long years, collected only 205 runs from eight innings, with an average of 25.62.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Promise To Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Father?

Recently, Easwaran’s father also revealed that India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has promised his son a fair run when his chance comes. He played at No.3 in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, where he scored 11 and 80, but is yet to receive his India cap.

“Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, he assured him, See you, you’re doing the right kind of things, you’ll get your turn, you’ll get a long run. I’m not the one who will push you out after one or two matches,” Easwaran’s father had said while talking to Vickey Lalwani.

Easwaran is set to lead the East Zone in the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy. The Indian team will play against the West Indies and South Africa in the upcoming home Test season, and it would be interesting to see whether Easwaran gets a chance or not.