News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh...' - Former India Wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

‘They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh…’ –  Former India Wicket-keeper Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 13, 2025
3 min read

England have lost four wickets early on Day 4.

'They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh...' - Former India Wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer has slammed the England players during the ongoing England vs India third Test at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. The former player felt that the English batters can only play in a fast-paced approach, commonly known as “Bazball,” while competing against some of the below-ranked teams.

“They can do Bazball against Bangladesh or Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Against India, they cannot do that. I have always said that in the past. I wish they had adopted Bazball, we would have won the series by now,” he opined.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

93/10

Assam Women ASM-W

97/1

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

141/10

Philippines PHL

142/4

Philippines beat Indonesia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

115/9

Indonesia INA

116/3

Indonesia beat South Korea by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

160/10

Belgium BEL

186/8

Belgium beat Germany by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

156/5

Belgium BEL

152/5

Germany won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

164/0

Belgium BEL

160/5

Germany beat Belgium by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

192/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Gibraltar GBT

194/9

Bulgaria BUL

200/2

Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

68/5

French Eiffels FELW

84/4

French Eiffels beat Belgium Jeanekens by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

83/4

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

84/4

Luxembourg Mullerthals beat Belgium Belforts by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

76/0

Belgium Belforts BBW

74/2

Luxembourg Mullerthals beat Belgium Belforts by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Koln CC KNCC

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

185/6

City Cricket Club CCC

173/6

Navarang Club beat City Cricket Club by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

180/6

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

179/4

Gauhati Town Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

74/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

161/10

Yanam Royals YAR

214/3

Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

216/6

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

41/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

182/7

Germany GER

219/7

Germany won by 37 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

89/10

Tanzania TAN

90/0

Tanzania beat Bahrain by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

272/10

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Manchester
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

52/1

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Surrey Women SUR-W

110/4

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

68/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

Farokh Engineer on Zak Crawley’s Last-over Tactics

He also took a dig at England’s opener Zak Crawley for deliberately wasting time in the final few minutes of the game on Day 3. The batter also got involved in a verbal confrontation with the newly appointed India captain, Shubman Gill. However, after putting in all the efforts and tactics, England successfully avoided playing the second over before the stumps of an enthralling third day.

“English people will call it professionalism but I would call it cheating. That was timewasting tactics. They did not want to face another over which was very obvious. He could have been discrete about it but he made it look so obvious,” added the former keeper.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The star pair of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant started Day 3 brilliantly as they guided India from 145 to 247 without loss. But the sudden run-out of Pant in the final over before the lunch break shifted the momentum towards the English dugout. Though Rahul brought up his second century at the prestigious venue, he could not build over to make it a big one.

However, a crucial 72-run partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja, followed by a 23-run contribution from all-rounder Washington Sundar, helped India to level the scores at 387. England just faced an opening over from the ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and added two runs on the scoreboard before finishing off the day.

Following the heated verbal exchanges of Day 3, the Indian bowling lineup started the penultimate day with a similar form of play. Mohammed Siraj struck twice to remove opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, while youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy and the last fixture’s hero Akash Deep Singh dismissed Crawley and Harry Brook, respectively. At the time of writing, England are at 125/4, with Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bazball
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
Farokh Engineer
India
Zak Crawley
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

8:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
zak crawley shubman gill eng vs ind 3rd test

Is IPL Non-participation Reason Behind Heated Exchanges In ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

Both teams have had more than few confrontations at Lord's
7:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
kl rahul eng vs ind 3rd test second lords hundred rishabh pant partnership

‘Been a Dream’ – KL Rahul Hopes He Could Bat Like THIS Player After Scoring Hundred At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul scored his second hundred at the Lord's
5:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Celebrating in Ben Duckett Wicket ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Shoulder Bump and for Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Ben Duckett made 12 runs in 12 balls before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the England opener.
7:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shafali Verma India Women's World Cup 2025

‘Will Be In The Mix’ – Coach Amol Muzumdar Backs THIS Player Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

She scored 176 runs in the recently passed five-match T20I series against England.
1:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

[WATCH] Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

These two sides will clash in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 16.
7:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.