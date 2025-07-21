‘…Don’t Play, Just Sit Out’ – Former Pakistan Captain Takes a Dig at Shikhar Dhawan After India Refused to Clash Against Pakistan in WCL 2025

India Champions will kick off their campaign against the South Africa Champions on July 22.

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has slammed the former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan after India pulled back from their clash against the neighbouring country in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. This came after the recent political tensions along the border between the two countries.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 189/8 AUS 190/7 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 9/1 DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 190/7 CCC 134/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG 34/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 68/2 BAD 199/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Shahid Afridi on Shikhar Dhawan’s Decision to Not Play Against Pakistan

The former Pakistan all-rounder has opined that India should have withdrawn from the tournament or refused to participate in the clash earlier. He also urged that the sport should be kept away from the political conflicts between the two countries.

“We’ve come here to play cricket. If [India] didn’t want to play against Pakistan, they should’ve refused before coming here. As a sport, cricket is the biggest thing. Bringing politics into it, or an Indian cricketer saying he won’t play against Pakistan — then don’t play, just sit out,” he stated.

Shahid Afridi: “Keep Cricket and Politics Apart” After India Refuses to Play Pakistan in WCL 2025pic.twitter.com/K8i6sYapJ8 — IndiaWarMonitor (@IndiaWarMonitor) July 20, 2025

ALSO READ:

Previously, the Indian opener also shared a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), emphasising his firm stand to not compete against Pakistan in the aforementioned tournament. Alongside the 39-year-old, several other players, including the India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan, have also protested to play against Pakistan in the league.

Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota.



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gLCwEXcrnR — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2025

Notably, after the termination of this fixture, uncertainty is rising regarding the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025. Reportedly, the highly anticipated contest is set to take place on September 7 in Dubai.

India Champions and Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025

The inaugural season winners, India Champions, were set to kick off the tournament with their contest against the Pakistan Champions on July 20. But following the cancellation of that fixture, India Champions will now begin their campaign against the South Africa Champions on July 22.

Previously, the SA Champions opened their points table after winning a bowl-out against the West Indies Champions, following a tie in the rain-hit second fixture of the WCL 2025. On the other hand, the Pakistan Champions are off to a brilliant start in the league after defeating the England Champions by a mere five runs in the tournament opener on July 18. They will also clash with the Proteas next on July 25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.