‘…Don’t Play, Just Sit Out’ – Former Pakistan Captain Takes a Dig at Shikhar Dhawan After India Refused to Clash Against Pakistan in WCL 2025

India Champions will kick off their campaign against the South Africa Champions on July 22.
Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has slammed the former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan after India pulled back from their clash against the neighbouring country in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. This came after the recent political tensions along the border between the two countries.
189/8
190/7
Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets
9/1
190/7
134/7
34/3
68/2
199/4
The former Pakistan all-rounder has opined that India should have withdrawn from the tournament or refused to participate in the clash earlier. He also urged that the sport should be kept away from the political conflicts between the two countries.
“We’ve come here to play cricket. If [India] didn’t want to play against Pakistan, they should’ve refused before coming here. As a sport, cricket is the biggest thing. Bringing politics into it, or an Indian cricketer saying he won’t play against Pakistan — then don’t play, just sit out,” he stated.
Previously, the Indian opener also shared a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), emphasising his firm stand to not compete against Pakistan in the aforementioned tournament. Alongside the 39-year-old, several other players, including the India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan, have also protested to play against Pakistan in the league.
Notably, after the termination of this fixture, uncertainty is rising regarding the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025. Reportedly, the highly anticipated contest is set to take place on September 7 in Dubai.
The inaugural season winners, India Champions, were set to kick off the tournament with their contest against the Pakistan Champions on July 20. But following the cancellation of that fixture, India Champions will now begin their campaign against the South Africa Champions on July 22.
Previously, the SA Champions opened their points table after winning a bowl-out against the West Indies Champions, following a tie in the rain-hit second fixture of the WCL 2025. On the other hand, the Pakistan Champions are off to a brilliant start in the league after defeating the England Champions by a mere five runs in the tournament opener on July 18. They will also clash with the Proteas next on July 25.
