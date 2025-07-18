Former Pakistan Cricketer Questions Absence Of Kuldeep Yadav From India Playing XI In England Tests

The chinaman spinner has played 13 Tests, picking up 56 wickets.

Team India is participating in a five-match Test series against England, which started on June 20. The host nation is currently leading the series 2-1, having won the first Test at Leeds and the third Test at Lord’s. The visitors managed to defeat them in the second Test match by 336 runs, which was played at Edgbaston. Despite all-round performances from the Indian contingent, the playing XI choices made by new captain Shubman Gill have raised eyebrows. One such exclusion is of Kuldeep Yadav. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has also questioned Kuldeep’s omission.

All matches (60) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 152/5 HKG 151/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 136/8 SAM 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 173/7 DBS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 195/3 BBS 26/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 91/10 NAJC 145/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC 156/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 180/4 NIG 61/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

The Indian team has been brilliant despite losing the two Test matches. The likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yashasvi Jaiswal giving their best. On Monday, India came closer to defeating England but ended up losing the game by just 22 runs at the iconic Lord’s.

Danish Kaneria On Kuldeep Yadav’s Exclusion From India Playing XI

When the squad was announced for the England tour, experienced spinner Kuldeep Yadav was added to the side. Most cricket experts and pundits expected Kuldeep to make an impact, but he has not had a chance to play so far in three Tests. Talking about the same in an exclusive conversation with CricXtasy, Danish Kaneria said he is surprised to see Kuldeep sitting on a bench so far. As of now, the chinaman spinner has played 13 Test matches, picking up 56 wickets at an average of 22.2.

“Let me reveal something, nobody has ever spoken about it. Citing the fact that I have played a lot of cricket in England, June, July, and August are the prime times for a wrist spinner in English conditions. Go and check history, England batters have always struggled against wrist spinners. Being the leg spinner, I have taken lots of wickets in England. You have played three Test matches; it’s understandable that you won at Edgbaston, but you should have played Kuldeep Yadav. He should have been there in Headingley, Birmingham, and Lord’s. I do understand the need for batters, but it’s the bowlers who win you matches”, the 44-year-old told CricXtasy in an exclusive conversation.

ALSO READ:

Should Kuldeep Yadav Play ENG vs IND 4th Test In Manchester?

The Indian team is gearing up for redemption as they face England in the fourth Test match. It is slated to take place in Manchester from July 23. The former Pakistan spinner also dissected the pitch of Old Trafford and spoke about who can be more lethal there.

“They use glue in the pitch, and then they use a heavy roller to make it smooth. So, on that type of wicket, finger spinners are more useful than wrist spinners. The ball usually skids there after pitching. I have been the biggest supporter of Kuldeep Yadav, but then you need someone like Washington Sundar when you are playing at Manchester”, Kaneria added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.