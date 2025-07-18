News
Kuldeep Yadav ENG vs IND Tests
indian-cricket-team

Former Pakistan Cricketer Questions Absence Of Kuldeep Yadav From India Playing XI In England Tests

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 18, 2025
3 min read

The chinaman spinner has played 13 Tests, picking up 56 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav ENG vs IND Tests

Team India is participating in a five-match Test series against England, which started on June 20. The host nation is currently leading the series 2-1, having won the first Test at Leeds and the third Test at Lord’s. The visitors managed to defeat them in the second Test match by 336 runs, which was played at Edgbaston. Despite all-round performances from the Indian contingent, the playing XI choices made by new captain Shubman Gill have raised eyebrows. One such exclusion is of Kuldeep Yadav. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has also questioned Kuldeep’s omission.

The Indian team has been brilliant despite losing the two Test matches. The likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yashasvi Jaiswal giving their best. On Monday, India came closer to defeating England but ended up losing the game by just 22 runs at the iconic Lord’s.  

Danish Kaneria On Kuldeep Yadav’s Exclusion From India Playing XI

When the squad was announced for the England tour, experienced spinner Kuldeep Yadav was added to the side. Most cricket experts and pundits expected Kuldeep to make an impact, but he has not had a chance to play so far in three Tests. Talking about the same in an exclusive conversation with CricXtasy, Danish Kaneria said he is surprised to see Kuldeep sitting on a bench so far. As of now, the chinaman spinner has played 13 Test matches, picking up 56 wickets at an average of 22.2.

“Let me reveal something, nobody has ever spoken about it. Citing the fact that I have played a lot of cricket in England, June, July, and August are the prime times for a wrist spinner in English conditions. Go and check history, England batters have always struggled against wrist spinners. Being the leg spinner, I have taken lots of wickets in England. You have played three Test matches; it’s understandable that you won at Edgbaston, but you should have played Kuldeep Yadav. He should have been there in Headingley, Birmingham, and Lord’s. I do understand the need for batters, but it’s the bowlers who win you matches”, the 44-year-old told CricXtasy in an exclusive conversation.

ALSO READ:

Should Kuldeep Yadav Play ENG vs IND 4th Test In Manchester?

The Indian team is gearing up for redemption as they face England in the fourth Test match. It is slated to take place in Manchester from July 23. The former Pakistan spinner also dissected the pitch of Old Trafford and spoke about who can be more lethal there.

“They use glue in the pitch, and then they use a heavy roller to make it smooth. So, on that type of wicket, finger spinners are more useful than wrist spinners. The ball usually skids there after pitching. I have been the biggest supporter of Kuldeep Yadav, but then you need someone like Washington Sundar when you are playing at Manchester”, Kaneria added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

